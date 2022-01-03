Regulatory instability makes financing renewables difficult – El Periodico de la Energía

After two extraordinary and complicated years in many ways, such as 2020 and 2021, the development of new renewable energy projects continues despite the difficulties. This article summarizes the situation of PPAs and the financing of renewable projects in general during 2021.

Financing renewable projects in 2021

The previous year, 2020, was an atypical year in terms of financing the projects of renewable energy. The worldwide energy stoppage due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19 it strained supply chains for new power generation facilities and caused delays in projects under construction. This situation alerted investors and financial entities that, while showing interest in investing and financing new projects, were much more cautious.

The year 2021 took over from the last months of 2020, when the pace of new projects regained momentum. But after the summer came the unprecedented price escalation in the energy markets. What, a priori, could seem like good news for electricity generation projects ended up becoming a scenario of instability and uncertainty that made the future vision of the projects more blurred.

But the worst was yet to come. On September 14, the Government of Spain approved the Royal Decree-Law 17/2021. This RDL included the mechanism to reduce the excess of remuneration for high gas prices that brought a great feeling of legal uncertainty to the energy sector and practically paralyzed the financing of the projects. The subsequent Royal Decree-Dey 23/2021, of October 26, which greatly limited the type of facilities that were subject to the reduction of their income, has not been enough to clear the feeling of regulatory instability in Spain.

Are PPAs necessary in a scenario with auctions that have returned in 2021?

The PPA, long-term power purchase contracts have been and continue to be one of the instruments most used by renewable projects to mitigate or eliminate the market price risk and to be able to opt for better financing conditions. But, in 2021 a new player has appeared in this scenario: the renewable auctions.

With auctions, in addition to mitigating market price risk, a producer can eliminate the risk of the offtaker, because with auctions he obtains the guarantee of the State. In a situation like this, you might think that PPAs will become obsolete. But, despite the existence of auctions, experts agreed that PPAs will continue to be a basic tool for both renewable producers and consumers.

For producers, a PPA will generally mean a higher price for energy, with the trade-off of being exposed to higher risk depending on the credit quality of the offtaker. In auctions, the prices obtained and offered are lower than in a PPA. Among the main differences between PPA contracts and the REER (Economic Regime of Renewable Energies) of the auctions that explain the price differences between the two, there are facts such as the additional complexities of a PPA and the extra guarantees that it requires, the shorter average duration of a PPA compared to the 12 years of REER, or the possibility to leave the REER before the stipulated period and that is not possible in a PPA.

The advantages of PPAs for producers and buyers

Although at first glance it may seem that in a PPA there is always a winner (who obtains better prices than in the market) and a loser (who obtains worse prices than those that are subsequently given in the market), it has already been much commented that the The signing of long-term energy supply contracts represents a benefit for both buyers and producers. The key is to understand that PPAs are a tool for Risk management and that it represents an insurance that guarantees a price, and this is advantageous for both the buyer and the seller regardless of the prices that are finally given in the market.

For renewable projects, the long-term cash flow predictability offered by this type of bilateral contract makes it a very appropriate option for the Project Finance of new projects. Hence the importance of PPAs for generators, since it allows them to obtain financing with high leverage.

For consumers, a PPA means knowing long-term costs with confidence, which facilitates and, in many cases, makes planning and investments possible. Precisely in a year like 2021, with the escalation of prices, it is when the need has been seen for the large consumers Y electrointensive to have long-term contracts that protect them against these adverse situations in the markets.

Analysis of the prospects for energy markets in Europe and the financing of renewable projects

The most complicated part in financing renewable energy projects is related to the prices of the electricity market in the future, because there are usually significant differences between the long-term price forecasts used by the different parties. Sponsors have a more optimistic vision of the future, which is logical because their objective is to mobilize capital and convince their investors. However, banks tend to be more conservative because they need to ensure the return of all borrowed money.

This situation of different visions of the future on market prices makes it essential to contract products that cover market risk, especially in very large projects. This is the reason for the importance of PPAs, which, although they do not cover the price risk during the entire life of the plant, can cover 10 to 15 years at the beginning of the project’s operation, facilitating the bankability of the project.

In order to quantify the value of the energy that an installation will produce throughout its useful life, it is necessary to have a long-term vision and forecasts of electricity market prices with hourly, reliable and consistent detail.

The impact of the current regulatory situation on the development of PPAs, both offsite and onsite and on the financing of renewable energy projects will be analyzed by invited speakers from PwC Spain in the next webinar organized by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, which will be the first of 2022 in its series of monthly webinars, and which will also analyze the evolution of energy markets in Europe in recent months.

