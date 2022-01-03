Renato Tapia has not overcome the coronavirus and did not participate in the Celta de Vigo match in LaLiga Santander | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

Bad start to 2022 for Renato Tapia. The midfielder of the Peruvian team and Celta de Vigo has not been able to travel this Sunday with the squad to the city of Seville because he did not overcome COVID-19, so he will miss his fourth game of the current championship, only one less than in all the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder, according to information from the EFE agency, is one of the nine footballers of the first team who has tested positive for coronavirus, although most of them have recovered in time to measure themselves on this day from LaLiga Santander to Real Betis in the Benito Villamarín stadium.

The loss of Renato Tapia has forced Argentine coach Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet to position the Spanish Under-21 international Fran Beltrán as a defensive pivot, with Denis Suárez as a hitch in the line of three flyers that places behind Iago Aspas and Santi Mina . Franco Servi and Brais Méndez complete the middle sector.

On the other hand, the Argentine winger Augusto Solari, with a fibrillar tear in the plantar fascia of the right foot, and the Brazilian striker Thiago Galhardo, with a grade I fibrillar tear in the right femoral biceps, are the other absences in the Galician team. who struggles to get into international tournament positions.

On the eve of the engagement, ‘Chacho’ Coudet revealed that the infected players did not present major health problems. In fact, the EFE agency mentioned that some of the positive cases arrived in time to be measured against the Betics. In this sense, Tapia is expected to be able to return to action soon.

“It is a complicated situation in general, for all teams, but from what we read we are among the most affected. We have been improvising on a daily basis. This wave of infections has been milder, in terms of symptoms, than the previous ones. It has hit a little harder those who have not had it before and those who have already had it almost asymptomatic. Luckily we had almost none of them affected “commented the DT at a press conference.