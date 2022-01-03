Roberto Hernández, the third Mexican coach to win the National League

The Mexican strategist took the team in the last positions and led them to be crowned Guatemalan football champion

Roberto Hernandez with the National League champion cup

GUATEMALA CITY – Against all odds, Deportivo Malacateco was crowned champion of the Opening Tournament 2021 of the National League by defeating Comunicaciones by an aggregate score of 2-0, under the technical direction of the Mexican Roberto Hernandez, who became champion for the first time in Guatemala.

‘El Comandante’ arrived in Chapin territory at the end of August 2021 and five months later, he is responsible for the first title of the Deportivo Malacateco in the highest category, placing his name in gold letters in the history of the border club.

Hernandez Ayala took the team in the last positions of the general classification, put it into the final phase and this January 2 celebrates the championship of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

“The truth was that it was suffered like all end. We knew that we had a difficult place with an opposing team of the most winners in the country and accustomed to these instances. Fortunately the boys believed and kept zero behind after the advantage in Malacatán. I am very grateful for the effort, dedication and humility they have to give themselves on the pitch”, Declared the Mexican technician at the end of the commitment in the television broadcast of Tigo Sports.

Regarding the message that I send to their clients at halftime, Roberto Hernandez it was clear: “We were 45 minutes from the glory that the club did not know. We asked them to stay focused for the remaining 45 minutes, we knew it was going to be difficult because of the type of rival we had in front of us, but fortunately we kept zero and we are happy because these guys deserve to be champions. I told them that there are players who retire without having the opportunity to play a final. I told them to feel glorious and very euphoric because they are already champions today and it is very difficult to say in this instance”Hernández concluded.

The third Mexican to achieve it

Roberto Hernandez With the title reaching with Deportivo Malacateco, he becomes the third Mexican strategist to achieve it in Guatemala.

Alberto Aguilar was the first Aztec coach to be crowned in the National League. Before assuming the technical direction of Communications, he was an assistant to former Uruguayan technician Carlos Miloc. For the Clausura 2001 he returned to the country to take charge of the first white team, a tournament in which the Whites won the qualifying phase with fifty points. In the league, the creams eliminated Zacapa, Azucareros and in the final they won 6-3 – on the global scoreboard – to Antigua GFC.

In the Clausura 2019 Tournament, Antonio Torres Servín with Antigua GFC was crowned champion defeating Deportivo Malacateco, after winning the qualifying phase with 41 points. It was the fourth title in its history for Antigua GFC.