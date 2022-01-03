Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Rayados; this Sunday he arrives in Monterrey

After an irregular stint in MLS, the Mexican offensive prepares his return to Liga MX to join the squad of ‘Vasco’ Aguirre

MEXICO — Rodolfo Pizarro He will arrive this Sunday, January 2, in Monterrey to close his contract with Striped, after the leadership of the Gang has reached an agreement with the soccer player of the Inter Miami.

Sources consulted by ESPN Digital have confirmed that Rodolfo Pizarro will be one of the reinforcements of Monterrey facing the Clausura 2022, after an agreement already exists between all the parties involved, so it is expected that the player, accompanied by his representative Manfredi Caleca, will arrive at the Sultana del Norte during this Sunday and on Monday he will undergo rigorous medical tests.

After trying his luck in the MLS, Rodolfo Pizarro will wear the colors of Rayados Imago7

Without making it official so far, Striped Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro will count on their squad to face a semester in which they will participate, in addition to the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, in the Club World Cup to be held in February.

Pizarro will live his second stage as a soccer player for Monterrey. Previously, he was between Apertura 2018 and Clausura 2020, time in which he was part of two titles, a Liga MX and a Concacaf Champions League, before embarking on his adventure with Inter Miami of the MLS.

Monterrey It will begin in 2022 on January 8 at BBVA, where it will receive Querétaro at the start of the Clausura. The Striped They will play the second and third dates, against Necaxa and Cruz Azul, before leaving for the United Arab Emirates, so their duels on the fourth and fifth day, against Toluca and Juárez, will be postponed.

The Rayados will make their debut at the Club World Cup on February 5 against Al-Ahly of Egypt, in a duel corresponding to the second round of the tournament. If they beat the Africans, they will face Palmeiras of Brazil in the semifinals, a match that would be played on February 8. The contest will culminate on February 12, the day on which the matches for third place and the grand final will be held.