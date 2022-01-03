Samsung launches its range of PRiMX batteries for electric cars, the most advanced – News – Hybrids and Electric

Investing in new drum formats is fueling a tech race that hasn’t been seen in years. The industry attends every day the launch of a new system, a new format or a new standard. Samsung SDI is one of the heavyweights in the production of batteries for all types of uses. Taking advantage of that capacity and that knowledge now draws PRiMX batteries, the highest quality and most advanced batteries that are capable of creating.

Pronounced as Praimax, the acronym PRiMX stands for: Prime Battery for Maximum Experience. A very commercial name for a series of batteries that set a new standard for quality within the home and industry. Its development has been carried out under three main concepts: Absolute Quality, Exceptional Performance and Proven Advantage. Its use is contemplated for a whole range of products. From personal use systems to state-of-the-art electric cars.

The fact of having this “absolute quality” means that it is the safest and most reliable battery ever made by Samsung SDI. The Koreans have reinforced quality throughout the process. Not only in development, but also everything that surrounds the process, including manufacturing and shipping. The quality controls are the most exhaustive in the house, as well as the selection of materials and the design that improve the quality of the battery.

According to Samsung SDI the PRiMX are the batteries with the highest quality and most advanced that they are capable of creating.

And it is that one thing is to promise an “exceptional performance” and another thing to deliver it. To meet its own demands, Samsung SDI has used its best and most advanced technology with the intention of improving battery performance. Includes a high nickel content cathode, and a silicon anode with unmatched capacity, although no further technical data is specified. According to the company, such advances will allow greater autonomy in electric cars and greater power in power tools.

The last of the slogans in the PRiMX battery range is “proven advantage”. For Koreans, it means more user-friendliness. The super-fast charging technology developed allows the distance and transport time of lithium ions to be minimized by reducing resistance within the battery cell itself. Greater autonomy and less charging time, two of the great obstacles that electric mobility has to overcome.

Samsung SDI has registered the trade name of PRiMX in South Korea and Europe. He hopes to be able to do it soon in the United States. The company is very satisfied with what has been achieved, as Michael Son, Executive Vice President of Samsung SDI, comments: “PRiMX is a battery brand that conveys a unique brand identity. We will develop that brand to reach the pinnacle of technology. ” We will soon begin to see these revolutionary new batteries associated with new products.