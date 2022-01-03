Santos vs Tigres in danger due to outbreak of covid-19 in feline club

Jessika mendez

The alarms in Tigres by the fourth wave of contagions of covid-19 have been turned on, since not only three players (Carlos Salcedo, Jesús Angulo and Carlos González) tested positive the week that just ended, this Monday more footballers joined after being subjected to the antigen test.

If it is confirmed that up to 10 players have covid-19 in the feline squad, the Matchday 1 between UANL and Santos at TSM it will be suspended and rescheduled for a later date.

The new protocol indicates that to move a game within the same week (from Saturday to Monday), there would have to be at least seven infected, but in the case of Tigres it could reach ten, which would force it to be played later.

For now, the club will submit the elements that tested positive to a PCR test to confirm; In addition, this Wednesday those who tested negative will also have to undergo this type of test for greater security.

It should be noted that Angulo has already tested negative, but one more test will be done this Wednesday to rule out any adverse situation.

The duel of Tigres visiting Santos is scheduled for Saturday, January 8, at 7:00 p.m. on the TSM.

They close the doors!

Due to the rise in infections, Tigres will no longer have open-door training sessions for the press, thus the face-to-face press conferences are over, and everything will be virtual again (via Zoom).