schools are safe; mixed opinions between parents

Grandmother Yinet Quiñónez is concerned that her ten-year-old grandson who is in his fifth year at a Jackson Heights school will catch the virus with the increase in cases of the omicron variant.

“You always take the risk if there are people who are vaccinated and have the virus. What will it be like when children do not have vaccines? … I think they are better at home. At home it is safer than at schools, ”said Quiñónez.

But the new mayor Eric Adams says that the percentage of infections is very low in schools compared to the rate of infections in other areas of the city.

Keeping schools open is a priority for Adams primarily so that low-income students receive essential benefits like breakfast and lunch.

Therefore, the new administration followed the De Blasio administration plan to further test students for infections before it spread and avoid closures.

Parents have to bring a form giving these centers permission to test their children.

The tests will be performed on both the vaccinated and non-immunized.

Gloria Merchant says that she prefers that her daughter come to face-to-face classes as long as the precautionary measures are still taken, as she thinks that distance education is not the same.

“At home my daughter says ‘oh mommy I don’t understand, but if I’m at school I raise my hand so my teacher shows me how to do it’. She feels more comfortable here at school, ”Gloria explained.

And to keep the educational centers open, the new protocol indicates that if any student tests positive, the entire classroom will be sent home with rapid tests, if they test negative on the second day and have no symptoms, they will be able to return to classes at school.

If they test positive, they will have to quarantine for ten days before returning to normal.

Schools already have more than a million rapid tests and KN95 masks for these cases.

Some mothers like Florinda say that having rapid tests is essential for their students to continue coming here… because if their children are absent for a week due to not being able to obtain the result on time.

“The teachers told me I had to take the test… take them for tests. To see if they came out positive or negative. It is exasperating because there are two, or three, or four days that one has to wait. So you don’t know if the children are well or not well ”.

On Monday morning Mayor Adams and Chancellor of Education Richard Banks visited an elementary school in the Bronx.

“Our @NYCSchools are the safest place a child can be in New York City. Broadcasts have been incredibly low, staff are vaccinated, and we have a ‘Stay Safe and Stay Open’ policy to make sure everyone be healthy and learning, “wrote the mayor in a message on social networks.

Adams says they are prepared with substitute teachers for any employee shortages if they do get sick.

Banks spoke about recreating an office to deal with issues related to the pandemic and keep schools safe.

As part of his plan to fight the pandemic crisis, Adams does not rule out the possibility of a vaccination mandate in the spring.

