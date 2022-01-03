Sebastian Giovinco and his drastic change that would drive the Italians away from MLS

The Italian player spoke about his latest statements

January 02, 2022 · 14:35 hs

Criticism rained down on Sebastian Giovinco, after he spoke about his arrival in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC closing the doors to the Italaian soccer team, but now, ‘La Hormiga Atómica’ has changed his mind and commanded a clear message to your compatriots.

Let us remember that Toronto FC itself is on the trail of Lorenzo Insigne, with a mega-contract, and is also looking for the services of Andrea Belotti, and it was to them who sent that message of ‘arriving in the United States will take him away from the “Azurra”.

But now, after the rain of criticism that fell to Giovinco, the player who is also intended for a triumphant return in the institution of Canada, declared something totally different.

“First I have to say that they (Insigne and Belotti) are very good players. Of course, for the league and for Toronto FC it will be incredible to have them, previously they asked me my opinion and I gave my personal opinion ”, the Italian explained on the Italian Football channel.

“I can say that it is no warning to them. I spoke about my experience and what happened to me. When I arrived in Toronto I left the Italian National Team, that’s the reality, but maybe for them it is different because they won the Eurocup and they are important for Mancini and maybe they will not lose their place in the National Team, so possibly for they don’t change anything ”, added the forward.