Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio mourn the death of their German shepherd dog

Sergio Ramos, Pilar Rubio and his family have started 2022 with a very important loss because they announced that their German shepherd dog named Jagger, one of his beloved pets.

The footballer of PSG and the host of ‘El Hormiguero’ They fired the dog through their Instagram profiles with emotional messages for the furry one who accompanied them for years and who grew up with their children, especially Sergio.

“Jagger, I stay with these moments … I can’t get the words out. Love you very much. Rest in peace“, wrote Pïlar with images of the dog.” My dear Jagger … DEP “, published, on the other hand, Sergio Ramos in his stories.

Jagger he had become the “leader of the pack” of up to eight dogs in the Ramos-Rubio house. The family tends to share photos and videos with the pets since they lived in Madrid. Now the dogs survive him: Tango, Chulo, Lizzy, Tana, Zafiro, Bella and Lobo.

Condolences from his followers

The condolences and messages of encouragement did not stop in each of the publications that the Ramos Rubio family made. For example, the Spanish actress Marta Hazas was one of those who commented on the loss of Jagger. Other less famous followers expressed their messages of support for the defender and his family.