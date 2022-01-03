Shannon de Lima raised the temperature in a swimsuit

Shannon de Lima is about to turn 33 next Thursday, January 6. The Venezuelan influencer remains intact and is one of the most sought-after young women to promote different products, clothing brands and beauty tips. It is that in his official Instagram account he is close to reaching 2 and a half million followers.

For his part, his former partner Marc Anthony, said goodbye to the year with emotional messages on the camera network. “May at this time we be able to appreciate those around us, and be grateful for all that we have. Blessings my people! Family! Thank you for joining me this year. May 2022 be full of blessings and health for all. I love you, blessings ”he wrote on his networks.

Let’s remember that recently Marc he had worried his fans by some strange jaw movements he made at a concert on stage. However, his representative has already clarified that it was a joke he was doing to his friends who were watching him.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

On the last day of 2021, Shannon shared an image with a total White look and wrote: “Happy New Year everyone. Start this year with a beautiful smile and a grateful heart! Enjoy a lot ”. The model said goodbye to the year with a white top and skirt that made her millions of fans sigh.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

On the first day of 2022, the influencer shared an image from Miami sitting on a deck chair in a blue bathing suit. “Happy Sunday. Miami Dress Code. Happy New Year!” was the epigraph of the post of Shannon. The Instagram publication exceeded 60 thousand likes and 200 comments. “How richoooooo”, “I need a tan now hahaha” and “La Shaaaaa is the most beautiful” were some of them.