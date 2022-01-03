Shawn Mendes admits he’s having a hard time after his breakup with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes opened up about his current health and through a video posted on his Instagram account he spoke about it, admitting that he is not going through a great time.

The Canadian singer took advantage of the cameras to first thank his fans for the love they have given to their new single “It’ll be okay” and then he talked about the reasons why you were absent on social media several days.

“I just wanted to make a small video and thank everyone who has connected with ‘Everything will be fine’ and have published videos … I’m having a bit of a difficult time with social media right now and my relationship with it. But I have many people who send me videos and tell me what is happening, “he said in the recording.

Shawn mendes He explained that he was absent for a while, since when he is composing a song he likes to dedicate himself to it full time.

“When I make music, the end goal is to sit there and have my own truth revealed to me.… When I write songs, I usually use music as a platform to be able to reach a place within me that I could not go through just talking to people or thinking about it … “, he added.

Camila Cabello’s ex I send a heartfelt message to his fans for all their support and the experiences they have shared with his song.

“I see you guys and I see how much love they are giving to this song and they are giving me and that means a lot to me. So thank you, I love you guys, “he concluded in the nearly two-minute long video.

Mendes’ followers assure that “It’ll be okay” was made for Camila Cabello, since it came to light days after making their breakup public, because it talks about just that, about when a relationship ends. So far, the official video on YouTube has registered more than 10 million views.

Enjoy the song “It’ll be okay” by Shawn Mendes: