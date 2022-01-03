Snow alert in more than 15 states including New York and New Jersey

Between one and three inches of snow is expected in the New York metropolitan area.

Four to eight inches of snow is expected in some states on the East Coast and Midwest from a snowstorm.; although the precipitation will reach New York City the accumulation is expected to be a maximum of three inches.

It will be Long Island where the greatest accumulation of snow is expected During the day, state authorities issued a road trip alert.

Meanwhile, the federal government in Washington, DC, is closed, plus there are disruptions to schools.

The snowfall will affect about 20 states, including Connecticut, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, among others.

Total snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is possible in the southern Appalachians, and the Mid-Atlantic areas could see snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

There will also be impacts in the southern part of the country, including regions of Texas.

Authorities in New York City dumped salt on the streets Sunday night in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow this Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Temperatures dropped to 20 degrees in some regions overnight, which could lead to icing, added New York City First Deputy Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell.

“We are ready to face the storm,” said Mayor Adams.

New Jersey State Police Colonel Pat Callahan said 4-8 inches is forecast in the southern part of the state.

“(That gives us) some concern, so we don’t take it lightly and we want to make sure everyone is prepared,” he said.

The NWS New York office anticipated “light” snowfall in the Big Apple on Sunday.

Washington, DC, is under a winter storm warning until mid-afternoon.

In addition to snow, wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected in several areas.

The National Weather Service expects the snow to subside through Monday afternoon, but its effects will last into the afternoon and evening.