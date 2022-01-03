South Africa: suspect arrested for fire that “destroyed” Parliament headquarters

Smoke at the seat of the South African Parliament in Cape Town on January 2, 2022.

The original Parliament building dates from the 19th century.

A fire unleashed in the early hours of this Sunday has caused “serious damage” to the seat of the South African Parliament and the police reported that a suspect is being questioned about the incident.

“I can confirm that a 51-year-old man has been detained for questioning regarding the fire today in Parliament,” police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo told local media.

He was arrested and turned over to the elite police unit known as the Hawks, and will be brought to justice Tuesday, under the charges of “arson, burglary and robbery “, as confirmed by the spokeswoman for this body, Thandi Mbambo.

The plume of smoke was visible from miles away.

The causes of the fire are not yet known, which nor has left victims, since Parliament was closed for public holidays.

