South Africa: suspect arrested for fire that “destroyed” Parliament headquarters

A fire unleashed in the early hours of this Sunday has caused “serious damage” to the seat of the South African Parliament and the police reported that a suspect is being questioned about the incident.

“I can confirm that a 51-year-old man has been detained for questioning regarding the fire today in Parliament,” police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo told local media.

He was arrested and turned over to the elite police unit known as the Hawks, and will be brought to justice Tuesday, under the charges of “arson, burglary and robbery “, as confirmed by the spokeswoman for this body, Thandi Mbambo.

The causes of the fire are not yet known, which nor has left victims, since Parliament was closed for public holidays.

Authorities believe the fire started in the oldest building in the compound (the “Old Assembly”), whose construction ended in 1884, and then spread to the section that houses the National Assembly, the lower house of the South African Parliament, reports Nomsa Maseko , BBC journalist, from Cape Town.

According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesman for the Cape Town Fire and Rescue service, emergency crews were notified of the fire around 0600 local time (0400 GMT).

A first contingent of 36 firefighters, as confirmed by the authorities this Sunday morning, was forced to call in reinforcements after hours trying to put out the fire without success and, later, some 70 troops were deployed.

The authorities reported that the fire had “destroyed” the seat of Parliament.

The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the site to assess the damage.

“It is an event devastating and terrible, particularly after giving the ‘arch’ (South Africans affectionate nickname for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu) what I would call the best possible farewell, “the president told the media, referring to the state funeral held this Saturday after Tutu’s death on December 26.

According to the Head of Security of the Cape Town City Council, Jean-Pierre Smith, “The whole building (of the Parliament) has suffered extensive damage from smoke and water”.