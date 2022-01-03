Squats, the star exercise for strong and toned legs and glutes (and other extra tricks)

Enter the

sport in your life it is something basic. Some people only need to walk one hour a day and others need more cane and they pound themselves daily with exercises to strengthen the arms or the abdomen. If you belong to that second group, maybe they are interested in reading on, because we are going to talk about squats, a classic that should not be missing in your lower body training routine. The gossips said that

Kim kardashian he performed 1,000 squats each day to keep his glutes firm and toned but, even if it’s an exaggeration, it can give you an idea of ​​the importance of these exercises for

strengthen legs and glutes.

In addition to the obvious muscle groups that squats develop, they also create a

anabolic environment It promotes the strengthening of muscles throughout the body. In fact, done correctly, they release a lot of

testosterone in the body and also growth hormones, which makes the

muscle growth high and muscle mass in other areas to rise as well. There are several types, depending on which muscles you want to develop and in what way:

Basic squats



With your back straight, spread your legs to shoulder width apart. Leave your arms at the sides of your body. Slowly lower your torso while bending your knees. The idea is that the thighs are facing outwards and the back is completely straight. Lower yourself as close to the ground, hold for a few seconds, and return to the starting position.

Jump squats



They begin the same as the basic squats, but when we rise we do it by giving a small jump with the legs stretched out. You can bring your hands to your head for balance.

Triple squats



It is about keeping your legs bent as much as possible. When you have lowered your torso, put your arms straight forward and do three short movements raising and lowering your glutes.

Squats with weight



For this, only a dumbbell or disk is incorporated for the squat, in reality the position is the same as the basic one only with the weight grasped with both hands, legs separated at the width of the hips, straight back, upright head and relaxed shoulders.

Squats with bands



Resistance band squats target the glutes, quadriceps (front thighs), and hip adductor muscles. The best thing is to place the rubber band on top of the knees and execute the squat with the tips of the feet straight and outwards, the legs wide apart and managing our breathing while we extend the legs, we squeeze the gluteus and we put the abdomen.

And if you combine a series of squats with these

tricks, the results will be multiplied:

–

Take care of your diet (Do you need us to tell you the reason?)

–

Drink lots of water: it is necessary to drink at least 2 liters of water a day.

–

Do stretches: All basic leg exercises should start with stretching before and after.

–

Take cold water baths: This will help the arteries have better circulation and therefore your legs will be toned and have a better reception of the exercise.

–

Apply moisturizing and firming creams: in this way you will reduce cellulite or dryness problems.

–

Be consistent with your exercise routine: You should never skip your leg routine, as this will support your body to support the other exercises.