Stove football 2021: Lionel Messi could reach David Beckham’s Inter Miami in 2023

Lionel messi he is just living his first season with PSG and rumors about his future have not been slow to appear once again. Now It has transpired that the Argentine star would finally reach MLS in 2023 and play with Inter Miami.

According to information from Mirror, David Beckham’s team leads the race to get the services of the Rosario player. However, the movement could only be executed once the footballer’s contract with PSG ends.

Although New York City is also in the running, interests with the City Football Group have cooled after he decided to sign with the Parisians instead of Manchester City. With 34 years of age, Messi would think of United States soccer as the main destination to retire.

On the other hand, Leo already has a property in Miami, so the problems of finding a suitable place for his family would be solved if you decide to go with Inter. Also in previous months, the attacker has commented that and would like to live the experience of playing in the American league.

Since the team’s foray, Beckham has made it clear that he would like to have the great football stars on his team. Even the club has pushed hard for Messi to be able to seal an agreement with them, so they hope to finally bring him next year to build a great project.