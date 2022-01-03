“Such an incredible cast”: Alfonso Cuarón spoke about Harry Potter in the special “Return to Hogwarts”

Alfonso Cuaron He is one of the most important and recognized Mexican directors in Mexico, which supports his work in various films such as “And Your Mother Too”, “Great Expectations”, “Rome” and other titles, among which stands out “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azcaban”.

It is for that reason that the Mexican director could not be absent from the 20th anniversary of the film franchise based in JK Rowling’s books, “Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts”.

During your speech the Oscar-winning director, spoke about his experience directing the third film in the saga, and commented: “In Azkaban it’s about growing up. They are crossing the threshold between childhood and adolescence. “

“In the first two, Harry is still a child. There is a greater optimism in the general tone. Do not abstain, when he turns 13, there is a great cloud that covers everything around it and we wanted the style to convey that feeling, “he said.

As he pointed out that for this installment: “The descriptions of the dementors are very dark and I wanted to convey that feeling that dementors devour all energy, that I wasn devouring all of Harry’s essenceBut I think the most important thing was Dan’s performance. ”

Alfonso Cuarón remembers his experience in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azcaban”

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azcaban” gathered a great cast, because this film was not only the protagonist of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but also Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, among others, a cast that according to Alfonso Cuarón was one of the best he has worked with.

By the way, the Mexican commented on one of the scenes: “I have never filmed a scene with such an amazing cast. It’s a very long scene. It is a scene in which there are many screams within it. It was fun“.

“It is an intense scene because there are many things at stake and You can tell that Ruppert, Emma and Dan were very engaged with the scene. I love it, I have beautiful memories of that scene, “he mentioned.

In addition to sharing that during the filming, he asked Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint write an essay about his characters, which was not submitted by the actor who plays Ron Weasley.

And he explained: “Ruper wrote nothing and I asked him, ‘Rupper, where’s your homework?’ He replied: ‘Well, I thought Ron wouldn’t do the homework so I didn’t do it. ‘. Ruper is Ron, it is equal to Ron 100%. Emma is an actress by nature, she prepares a lot. The truth is that they are very good actors, “concluded the Oscar winner for” Rome. ”