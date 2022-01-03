Summary. Manchester United 0-1 Wolves | Raúl beat Cristiano

Editorial Mediotiempo

The year started in the Premier league with the news that Raúl Jiménez beat Cristiano Ronaldo, in a match between two clubs that seek to enter European competition such as the Champions League and the Europa League. This Monday, Wolverhampton defeated Manchester United 0-1 on the road with a goal in the last minutes.

When everything seemed to end in distribution of points, João Moutinho he found a rebound in the half moon, controlled from the right and with the same leg fired low to leave David de Gea standing to give the three points to the Wolves at minute 81, just after the departure of Jiménez, who recently announced that he will be a father again.

Of course, Jiménez had opportune moments in which his quality was demonstrated on the court. One of them was the ball that beat Cristiano in the air to leave a postcard in which the Mexican is superior to the Portuguese star.

Wolves removed Rangnick undefeated

The result of this Monday puts Wolverhampton as eighth in the table with 28 units, behind precisely Manchester with 31 and that this day saw Ralf Rangnick’s undefeated fall as coach, the German that was announced at the end of November.

Escaped in the upper part are Manchester City (53), Chelsea (43) and Liverpool (42), who seem to have a sure presence in the next Champions League, which leaves only a quota that at the moment is Arsenal (35) and West Ham would go to the Europa League (34). Behind in line are Tottenham (33) and the aforementioned Red Devils and Wolves.