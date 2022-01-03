Tania Ruiz unleashes rumors of rupture with EPN

Tania ruiz started this 2022 generating controversy, and is that the model sparked rumors of a possible romantic breakup with the former Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, due to a post on his Instagram account.

Ruíz wrote a message to his followers to wish them a happy year, but some of his words left more than one intrigued, as It could be a sign that she is single and without commitment.

“God does not want you to leave this life without having really lived it, without having really been you. Some people left, not all people are friends and many times we expect more than we sometimes receive. But that is sure. that those who stayed with you are real “, wrote.

See: Tania Ruiz celebrates her birthday with Peña Nieto; rings attract attention

It is the phrase “some people left” that has generated speculation both in social networks and in various information portals, which assure that it could be talking about EPN. He even revealed that he has decided to leave everything in the hands of God, so won’t worry for whatever is going on in your life.

In a second message, the also influencer said she was ready for what the future holds for her and with the better attitude to receive it: “Twelve months, a happy heart, a positive attitude, 4 seasons, a state of peace, eyes that look forward, a soul that wishes you well, 365 new days, 365 opportunities”, he expressed.

So far Ruiz has not confirmed if their relationship ended, but the last time they were seen together was last October, when she celebrated her birthday.