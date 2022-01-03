Thalía’s particular ritual to start the year

The mexican singer Thalia 50 years old, he started the year with everything and as is customary he told his fans about his ritual to start 2022 with good energy on social networks, where he accumulates more than 18 million followers from all latitudes who do not lose footing.

Turns out that Thalia He caters for all gastronomic tastes until the 31st at midnight so that later, in 2022, his body will not lack food. Of course, this is done by respecting a diet that is supervised by a health professional, which is complemented with physical exercise.

