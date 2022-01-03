Thalía’s particular ritual to start the year

The mexican singer Thalia 50 years old, he started the year with everything and as is customary he told his fans about his ritual to start 2022 with good energy on social networks, where he accumulates more than 18 million followers from all latitudes who do not lose footing.

Thalia. Source: Terra file

Turns out that Thalia He caters for all gastronomic tastes until the 31st at midnight so that later, in 2022, his body will not lack food. Of course, this is done by respecting a diet that is supervised by a health professional, which is complemented with physical exercise.

Related news

Thalia. Source: Terra file

“Go eat life” every day! ” He says Thalia in one of your posts. In addition, Tommy Mottola’s wife wanted to fire 2021 working and on December 31 he released the song “Mi Barrio” that belongs to his latest album called “Desamorfosis” and that already accumulates millions of reproductions.

For these moments, Thalia She shares in her instagram stories the challeges that her fans make with the choreography of her latest song and also explained the meaning that the lyrics of this piece of music have for her. “My neighborhood has very powerful lyrics, of great pride in recognizing where we come from,” wrote the singer.

“Who we are today and for obviously thinking about what remains to be done. This song is my neighborhood but I would like you to show me yours. Label me that I will be sharing everything,” he added Thalia and immediately his fans reacted and joined this proposal to start the year.