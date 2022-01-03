the 7 tech news that will mark the agenda in 2022

In the technological field there are two types of predictions. One that looks towards an uncertain future, where imagination is fused with statistics, and another in the short term, with the manufacturers and developers themselves anticipating the trends that are about to crystallize. On this note, the seven events that will dominate the tech agenda in 2022.

Among the issues that will have a greater impact, the innovations that the mobile telephony industry holds, but also the blows that the metaverse will bring, the attempt to control the world of cryptocurrencies, the corrections of the iPhone and the modality of work cannot be missing. remote.

Mini pc



The powerful ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 from Qualcomm with Microsoft system. Outside it costs $ 220.

The ARM processor architecture has already been imposed in the area of ​​smartphones, tablets, smart watches and this year, it is launched to the definitive conquest of laptops, servers and PCs, a market that has been elusive so far.

The advantage of the mini PC is to combine the mobility and compact design of a cell phone, but with the connections, ports and operability of a notebook. Many manufacturers are looking to hit the jackpot with their Windows box over ARM and one of the big candidates is Qualcomm.

“The PC industry has begun to realize the benefits of adopting mobile technologies, architecture and use cases. Now there is a rush to design and build next-generation PCs based on these technologies for the future of productivity, education and connected entertainment, ”says Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm.

The great success of the ARM model is that any manufacturer can adapt its processors by paying a proprietary license. Currently, brands such as Apple, Asus, LG, Nokia, NVIDIA, Microsoft itself, Sony, Qualcomm, Samsung or Texas Instruments, produce their own ARM-stamped CPUs for all kinds of devices.

Metaverse



Apple is expected to showcase its first mixed reality system.

The next phase of the Internet also represents another step towards the fusion of the human body and the machine. This gradual change of the metaverse is supported by an ecosystem of products, services and an immersive environment. In 2022 a breakthrough is expected, with new devices, protocols and a lot of software.

“The idea of ​​the metaverse is that you use your avatar to meet people in a virtual space that reproduces the feeling of being in a real room with them. To do this, you will need VR goggles and motion capture gloves to accurately reflect your expressions, your body language, and the quality of your voice. Most people don’t have these tools yet, which will slow their adoption a bit, ”predicted Bill Gates.

In 2022 Apple is expected to show first mixed reality headset, which will give the big boost that the metaverse needs. Its quality is that it would be an independent device, that is, completely eliminating the dependence on cable, but even on a computer, being able to function completely autonomously.

A report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, shared by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, anticipated that the device will have a main processor with the same power as the M1 chip – used in iPad and Mac – plus a secondary processor to handle all computing related to the sensors.

Android



Android phones should offer more years of updates and spare parts.

As of 2022, phones will need to extend software updates across all their ranges. Currently, the usual thing in Android – since in iOS they never lose this condition – is that the manufacturer offers two years in the security settings and that Google, the person in charge of the system, delivers at least two large versions of its operating system.

And while some high-end devices –Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi- decided to extend the coverage to 5 years, the Federal Government of Germany is pressuring the European Commission to force manufacturers to extend the maintenance of all terminals to 7 years, something that could become global in 2022.

Added to this is the decrease in phone repair times. The Teutonic government estimates that five days for the supply of spare parts is more than enough and wants to force manufacturers to ensure these times to “increase the reliability and repair capacity of mobile phones.”

Cryptocurrencies



Digital currencies will begin to be regulated.

The cryptocurrency boom continues to rise despite the fact that most of the sector is oblivious to any regulation. However, it is expected that more and more countries begin to intervene in this market without authority, so that more consumers join this wave.

A report from Chainanalysis – the site that analyzes how people use their crypto – revealed how each region uses these digital assets. In developing countries they are used as a tool against inflation and in developed countries it is an investment vehicle. This demonstrates that regulations must be adapted to each jurisdiction.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. For two months, Salvadorans have been able to extract Bitcoin (BT) from an ATM and pay with this currency in almost all establishments in the country.

While the state of New York became the first to regulate its use. As of 2019, another 32 North American states pushed for legislation that accepts or promotes the use of BT and blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Home office



Throughout 2022, the hybrid working mode will be consolidated in Argentina. AFP photo

If the pandemic made something clear, it is that the remote work model can be a solution that benefits both the worker and the company. A study carried out by Microsoft together with the University of San Andrés revealed that 94% of Argentines would prioritize those organizations that facilitate the hybrid modality.

This model is not an evolution of telecommuting, but raises new questions: How do you get people back in the office safely and progress everyone from home, in the office, out of it?

What’s more, 77% of the Argentines surveyed are in favor of hybrid work. This sets the tone that, just as the levels of digital acceleration of the last two years will not go back, the hybrid mode is a work phenomenon that is here to stay. Only 3% opted for the totally face-to-face work.

“We are facing a new normal. For workers, the traditional 100% face-to-face scheme of 5 days in the offices is already perceived as obsolete. People feel empowered and prefer to self-administer face-to-face ”, remarks Sebastián Steizel, professor of Organizational Behavior at the Business School of the University of San Andrés.

iPhone



The new iPhone 14 Pro could be the first to include a USB Type-C port. AFP Photo

By 2022 smartphones are looking for uniformity and the big change could start with Apple’s transition to a USB Type-C connector to harmonize with the rest of the terminals. Which implies that universal chargers are getting closer and closer.

This week, LeaksApplePro leaked that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the only mobile that has a USB Type-C connector in 2022. While the rest of the iPhone 14 would continue to retain the Lightning connector.

And although this is presented as a value, USB Type-C is not entirely alien to Apple. In fact, there are already several devices of the brand that incorporate it, such as iPads.

Four powers

From Intel they warn that the four super powers that are going to revolutionize the technology market are: artificial intelligence, infrastructure from the cloud to edge computing, ubiquitous connectivity and ubiquitous computing.

“Each superpower, even if it works individually, has the ability to empower others to create a consistent digital environment that will enable new technologies, new ways of storing, processing and transmitting data and whose main reason is to enrich people’s lives by promoting positive and beneficial changes for society ”, comments Adrián De Grazia, Director of Inside Sales for Americas and Country Manager of Argentina.

All these super powers originate from the PC, according to the Intel expert. In other words, everything starts on a computer, from the part of the software necessary to develop these new solutions, as they are also supported by advances in hardware.

