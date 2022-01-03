The 8 best websites to learn typing for free and online

Learn to type quickly and correctly on your computer keyboard with this selection of web pages.

You want improve your writing skills on different devices? Do you want the little ones in the house to learn type correctly on the keyboard of the computer? With the modernization of systems today, the mastery of typing has become indispensable, especially to be able to write fast on mobiles and PC.

So if you want to learn the basic principles of typing and optimize the time spent in front of the computer, don’t worry. Now it is possible to learn on your own and improve your keyboard skills in an entertaining and enriching way, below we will indicate the best places.

Next, we present the 8 best websites to learn typing online completely free, the only thing you should have at your fingertips is a computer with an Internet connection and the willingness to learn. Let’s get started!

In this unique website they present you with ways to learn typing, either through video tutorials, daily tasks or others, since on the platform you can find 5 special sections, Lessons, Tests, Games, Achievements and Topics.

The design of the page is ideal for the little ones to show interest and learn in a playful way and with an achievement indicator that will motivate them to continue learning. This amazing website can adapt in various languages.

Free Touch Typing Software

Free Touch Typing Software It is another great option for the little ones to learn the mastery of typing. In this site you will find more than 600 different levels and themes that will show you the proper position of your hands and fingers on the keyboard.

In addition, it integrates learning games, comparative reproduction of their previous works, reproduction by voice, stars and badges that encourage new achievements and implements developed to fine-tune your learning with just a few minutes of practice a day.

Touch Typing Practice Online

On this website you will find a simulator that will indicate the keys that you must dial and will reflect the new ones added by you, keeping a record of successes, errors, progress and time invested. It has various lessons and games so you can learn easily and in a way that is not tedious.

Unlike the aforementioned web pages, Touch Typing Practice Online It is designed for children who are approximately one 6th grade and up.

Free Online Typing Test – SpeedTypingOnline

In Free Online Typing Test You will have a simulator available, which you can adapt to topics that are of interest to you, from transcriptions of well-known books and stories, songs and even known English words.

In addition, you will be able to adapt the time of the tests between 1-20 minutes, and then you will see the characters added correctly, the mistakes made, the ones corrected, the speed of words added per minute and the user error rate.

Typing Tutorial: Typing

Typing Tutorial: Typing is one of the Most popular websites to learn typing, it was thought and designed to teach the basic notions of the computer and its use in a initial learning.

Count with one quite attractive and visually easy to understand design, making it a very useful tool to teach children, both at school and at home.

Not only does it teach you to hone typing skills, it also has learning topics about the computer basics such as binary algorithms, programming languages ​​and computer basics.

Learn how to type faster. Touch typing tips – Ratatype

In this space you will learn basic notions about ergonomics when writing on a desktop computer, with the essential characteristics of a good online tutoring.

In addition, you can link learning with some games and didactic tests that will make the educational process quite bearable. If you wish, you can exercise mastery in learning of another language by having exercises and typing tests in different languages.

Dance Mat Typing

Thanks to Dance Mat Typing you will be able to access a platform that presents a rapid learning structure in 4 modules, which focus in the first instance the learning of the central line of letters, then in the upper line and later the lower line.

In the last module you will learn to write the letters X and Z, to write capital letters and to type three more keys: the apostrophe, the slash and the final period.

And it is that in this space not only you will learn about typingYou can also find information on other topics of interest that you can learn.

Typing Training – Practice Free Typing Lessons with Online Tutor

We finally meet Typing Training, a platform with 16 lessons where you will learn typing with the help of an animated keyboard and the graphic hands of a virtual tutor. This virtual tutor will help you correct typing mistakes and it will show you the correct way to write for a better learning and practice experience.

The difficulty of the lessons increases gradually and by the time the lesson is over, you will be able to learn a lot about the trends of the practice: WPM, precision and error distribution. Similarly, it has a learning through games section.

Now, regardless of age, whether it’s at school or at home, with this list of 8 best websites to learn typing for free and online they will be able to dominate the keyboard of any equipment.

