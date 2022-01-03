The Águilas Cibaeñas vary rotation of starters

The manager Felix fermin made changes to the starting rotation of the Eagles Cibaeñas, for the week of All against all which resumes this Sunday, visiting at Eastern stars at the Tetelo Vargas stadium. It will begin with the imported Joe Van Meter climbing the mound to face the elephants in his fiefdom.

In the first four challenges of the Round Robin Van Meter threw the second and came out without a decision, with a performance of 5.0 innings, where he allowed two runs, but only one earned, they connected 5 hits, gave away two walks and fanned three to leave his ERA at 1.80.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/01/un-jugador-de-bálisis-con-un-guante-de-bálisis-91866652.jpg Yunesky Maya, who started, will be the second option in the resumption of the classic. (External source)

Fermín reported that Yunesky Maya will pitch on Monday when the National and Caribbean champions host the Giants at the Cibao stadium.

The warrior Maya started the first match of the round robin and came out without a decision, with a work of 4.2 of episodes, allowed 5 hits, gave two transfers, struck out three opponents and did not score runs.

On Tuesday they will return the visit to the Giants at the Julián Javier Stadium, where the eagle pitcher will be Elvis Araújo, in his first start as a starter since he joined the team. He has seen action in a 2.0-inning game, one hit, one run, two walks, two strikeouts, a 0-0 record and a 4.50 ERA.

By Wednesday when the Stars visit the Cibao stadium, the eaglets’ trump card will be Carlos “El Tsunami” Martínez.

Of the starting rotation of the first four games last week, Martinez was the only one who lost, with a 3.0 innings, allowed three hits, three runs, two earned, gave away three walks and petrified two at the plate, leaving his ERA. at 6.00. Thursday will be free in the All against all and the festivities of the Day of the Magi are celebrated in the country.

