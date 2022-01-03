The Barça ‘advances’ in the inscription of Ferran Torres and decides the future of De Jong

The winter transfer window has officially opened in Spain. The clubs, including FC Barcelona, ​​tThey will run until January 31 at 12 a.m. to reinforce their teams, sell players and finally register them in LaLiga. The Barça team is involved in many tasks and will have to get to work immediately.

And it is that this Monday begins the real effort from the Camp Nou offices. It will be an ‘astronomical’ effort and it will take a long time, Since there are many objectives that Barça, in terms of signings, must meet. It is not only about obtaining the incorporation or not of Alvaro Morata, but mainly to definitively begin the ‘exit operation’ to process the registrations of Dani Alves and Ferran Torres.

The director of football of Barça, Mateu Alemany, spoke just after the suffered a victory for the Catalans against Mallorca in Son Moix, a very special game for the manager of the culé. He has had to ‘get wet’ regarding the registration of the former Manchester City and made it clear that it is not resolved, yet. The culés must obtain sales and assignments before.

“We know how we are and Ferran’s is evaluated. We have to be careful with the ‘Fair Play'”, he acknowledged. Alemany and the entire Barça management train are aware that making room for Ferran in the squad is quite complicated, today, but it implies that the club was already clear about it before finalizing his transfer from the team led by Pep Guardiola. On the other hand, the football director added that “Xavi asked me for Ferran, he already has his gift of Kings.”

Will Luuk de Jong stay?

Alemany was also questioned in the mixed zone about the future of Luuk de Jong, who has been linked to a move to Cádiz or Besiktas. In this regard, he stressed that “Luuk knows the situation he is in. He is a super professional. It will depend on the market, on what he wants … “. Thus, it indirectly puts him at the starting gate, but in any case the final decision will be made by the footballer, who today gave the Catalans the victory at Son Moix.

Xavi Hernández also spoke about it, at a press conference, and did not give many details about a possible exit: “He is an example of a professional. It is said that he can leave, but he works, he sacrifices. He’s a hell of a professional. I am happy with him. Of course I contemplate him staying, today he has been useful to us. It is an example for all. Depending on how you train, you will play. We’ll see if there are exits and entrances. But they are all hypotheses. “