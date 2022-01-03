The best series to travel to New York

Anyone who loves movies and television often has an irrepressible need to visit New York. This is what happens when cameras idealize a site of imposing buildings and smoky streets, and that in person smells more of fried food than one could expect. And, while in Sex in New York created a generation of tourists who asked for cosmopolitans in cocktail bars, who were looking for Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment and needed to eat a Magnolia Bakery cupcake, there are recent fictions that have contributed to the cultural imaginary of New York. What better way to start with … the sequel to Sex in New York.

And just like that (HBO Max)

It’s a branded New York, of course. HBO Max

From a sequel to Sex in New York a lot of NYC could be expected even if the city’s name had disappeared from the title. It must be assumed, however, that here there is no social diversity but only a brand fantasy, wealthy and without liquidity problems where it is not a topic of conversation that the primary and secondary education of Charlotte’s daughters (Kristin Davis) is worth multiple mortgages for an ordinary person. But what else gives a fantasy from time to time, especially if in passing we are told about the challenges of maturity and leaving aside the more sexual field of the plots?

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

The new ‘Gossip Girl’ once again has New York as its main asset. HBO Max

And, if we talk about upper-class Manhattans, we also have that of Gossip girl. The reboot of the legendary teen series by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage places the students of Constance Billard St. Jude’s School once again on the steps of the MET (that is, The Metropolitan Museum of New York).

This new batch is more racially and sexually diverse and also a more interesting portrayal of social media and front and often sterile 2.0 activism as it talks about teenage squabbles, this time led by Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak as two sisters. that they hardly know each other (and with the love triangle of Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock and Emily Alyn Lind as the main success).





Hawkeye (Disney +)

Christmas and New York, an adorable combo. Disney +

New York at Christmas. This is claim enough to give a chance to Hawk Eye, which became an unforeseen festive contemporary classic with the adventures of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) shooting arrows in the city’s most magical time. They filmed in Midtown, the East Village, Washington Square Park, Hell’s Kitchen and the unmissable Lotte New York Palace Hotel that already served as the setting for the Gossip girl original like the building where Chuck Bass resided.

Betty (HBO Max)

In the second season there are masks because it is set in current New York. Hbo

Visiting New York means taking surprises all the time due to the coexistence of different cultures in its streets. Betty reflects one of these realities: the urban culture of skateboarding from a group of women who try to a priori the streets after suffering the constant condescension of men. The creator Crystalle Moselle proposes an almost sensory mosaic where from young people born in opulence to those of humble residences or who must spend a lot of their lives in subways or on the ferry coexist in order to skate through the avenues, streets and industrial areas with his joint in hand.

Central Park (Apple TV +)

Central Park, the setting for this animated comedy. Apple TV +

An aerial view of New York always carries the same reaction: being fascinated by the green space that Central Park occupies, a lung in the middle of a jungle of concrete and skyscrapers. And, if someone is looking for a cute animated comedy that serves as a love letter to the park that is part of our cultural imagination, they have in Central park a jewel. It is created by Loren Bouchard, responsible for Bob’s burgers, along with Josh Gad and Nora Smith.

Love Life (HBO Max)

A Manhattan of art galleries in the first season. HBO Max

For romantics we have Love life, which in the first season focused on Darby’s (Anna Kendrick) love resume. In his sentimental odyssey we find scholarships in Manhattan with the dream of going to more, the world of art galleries and a New York where sharing a flat means living in a tiny apartment and where you possibly have to sleep on a sofa. Let’s see what the second season holds that has Marcus (William Jackson Avery) as the protagonist, a married man who begins to have more chemistry than he plays with another woman.

Only murders in the building (Disney +)

Anonymity, one of the virtues of walking around New York. Hulu

From the first episode it is clear that Only murders in the building it has an essence that is many things at the same time: comedy, mystery, melancholy, loneliness and a love letter to New York. It revolves around three neighbors (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who decide to investigate a murder on their staircase. The best thing is that the building in question, which is called Arconia in fiction, is indeed in Manhattan. It’s the Belnord, located on 86th Street on the Upper East Side.

It is one of the few apartment blocks that occupy an entire block, built in 1908, with thirteen floors and a beautiful garden area inside. In addition, New York is in the DNA of the series, be it due to the contrast in the landscape when the characters embark on a road trip outside of Manhattan, the allusions to Broadway based on the character of Martin Short, who is a theater producer. , or the anonymous nature of the streets claimed. And, as a bonus, one server thinks it was the best series of 2021.

Suppose New York is a city (Netflix)

Martin Scorsese directs (and asks) and Fran Lebowitz answers. DRAFTING / Other Sources

And in a New York list you cannot ignore this documentary series as personal as Suppose New York is a city where Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz discuss her experiences in a city where she settled in the seventies and where she has had the pleasure of rubbing shoulders with the cream of the cultural and intellectual world. You can more or less agree with his way of describing, praising and criticizing the city (and society) but the viewer can always be amazed by Lebowitz’s gaze and reflections.





Other less recent proposals?

Lola Kirke and Gael Garcia Bernal in ‘Mozart in the jungle’. Third parties

The modern, immersive and carefree How to make it in America (HBO Max), the modern but not so young thread past of Russian doll (Netflix), the endearing world of the New York Philharmonic of Mozart in the jungle (Amazon Prime Video), the young feminists of a fashion magazine from The Bold Type (Netflix) and the vintage and unfortunately canceled Good Girls Revolt (Amazon Prime Video), the hidden face of ultra-Orthodox Judaism from Unorthodox (Netflix), the New York of Netflix’s Marvel superheroes as Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage Y Iron fist, the stand-up world of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), the Christmas spirit of Dash & lily (Netflix) and the musical and vintage Bronx The Get Down (Netflix).

‘Mozart in the jungle’, ‘The get down’, ‘Russian Doll’ or ‘How to make it in America’ are four essentials