The best trick to start running and lose weight with this exercise

Running is one of the most effective cardiovascular exercises for burn calories, fat, lose weight and be in good health. But, despite the fact that it is an exercise suitable for most people who do not have a physical problem or illness that prevents it, we cannot always run for more than 5 minutes. Even 2 minutes are excessive for many. “I’m choking, I can’t hold my breath, I have flatus” are some of the phrases we repeat when we try to run and we can’t. Well, we have good news. You too you can become a runner and enjoy this sport if you know how.

Let’s see what you have to take into account before starting your career.

How to start running

The trick to start running without getting tired, hold on and enjoy of running is to go from little to more. As your body is not used to practicing this sport, at the beginning it is advisable that you combine brisk walking with jogging. For example, you can follow the following training:

The first day you train you can set the goal of training for 20-30 minutes in which you will warm up, the running and recovery, Marie Poirier and Soledad Bravi, the authors of the book, recommend us’Running for sloths‘(Ed. Lunwerg).

Go fast for 10 minutes.

Run 1 minute

Go fast 1 minute

Run 1 minute

Go fast 1 minute

Run 1 minute

Go fast 1 minute

Run 1 minute

Go fast 1 minute

Little by little, you can increase the time you spend running. Instead of being 1 minute, it could be 2. By the third week you will be able to run for 5 minutes. Per month, it is very likely that your endurance in the race has increased and you can now run 20 minutes without getting tired. Until you finally manage to run 30 or even 45 minutes. The key, as we said, is to be patient and to start being aware of your limitations to overcome them little by little.

Of course, there are other aspects that you have to take into account when you go to practice this exercise. The fitness experts at JD Sports give us tips to run safely and have fun.

