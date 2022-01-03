The Central Bank of Uruguay prepares to regulate cryptocurrencies

The Central Bank of Uruguay prepared the ground for the arrival of cryptocurrency as a form of payment through a document that defines and identifies different digital assets

The growth of digital currencies is a phenomenon that is increasingly present in Uruguay. For this reason, the Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU), through its financial innovation program Nova BCU, published a document that aims to prepare the ground for possible regulations on the matter in Uruguay.

Under the name of “Conceptual framework for the regulatory treatment of virtual assets in Uruguay”, the BCU fulfills one of its most important purposes, which is to achieve price stability, regulate and supervise the operation of the payment system and the financial system. national.

It was carried out through an exchange with the financial sector, with virtual asset service providers, software companies, law firms, consultancies, public bodies, representatives of academia and regulators from other jurisdictions.

There The conceptual framework on the category of the different instruments and their operations is explained. “Given the rapid development of instruments known as ‘virtual assets’ and their growing operations both globally and domestically, It is considered necessary to give greater certainty and clarity about this phenomenon and its regulatory considerations, with the aim that its development in the local market, as well as its use in the different financial services are safe”, States the document.

Reference is made to virtual assets “could constitute a significant source of risk to price and financial stability, compromising the objectives of promoting the soundness, solvency, efficiency and development of the financial and payments system ”.

In this sense, the BCU adds that despite the fact that the incorporation of virtual assets in “their current scale and their relationship with the formal financial system is relatively low, the increasing attention and the explosive growth in recent times at the global level determine its imminent attention at the domestic level”.

For this reason, it is noted that without an efficient protection framework, “Potential fraud and scams using virtual assets, as well as cyber attacks, could expose investors and unsophisticated users to losses of importance (both from an economic point of view, as well as in terms of personal data) ”.

Among other risks, the BCU mentions the bank’s own reputation in case of taking no action or taking an inappropriate regulatory approach, money laundering and financing of terrorist actions. On the other hand, the benefits of regulation include “a correct use of virtual assets” for “the efficiency and interoperability of the securities markets and payment systems”.

“As is the case in scenarios of technological advance, the uncertainty is high and the materialization of such gains will depend on the uses made by the industry in specific business models. Establishing clear, balanced and proportional rules to the risks identified will be decisive for the incorporation of these instruments to take place within a framework of controlled risks, considering the protection of users and aimed at the healthy development of the markets “, declares the BCU.

In short, the document is a manifestation that defines, on the one hand, and identifies, on the other, which virtual assets do you understand would be part of your business and which ones would not. As defined there, a virtual asset is “a digital representation of value or contractual rights that can be electronically stored, transferred and traded using distributed ledger technologies or similar technologies.”

In addition, they are identified four subtypes of virtual assets: securities, utility, stable and exchange.

The values they oblige those who own them “credit or investment rights” and for that reason they are included in the regulation of the stock market. This subtype, then, falls within the regulatory perimeter of the BCU and that would generate the need for updates on the current regulation.

Virtual assets useful They are, for example, the fan tokens that football clubs issue to retain fans and give benefits to those who acquire them. These do not qualify as true financial instruments, but rather resemble “redeemable points” that are issued in stores to exchange for products. This asset is, then, outside the regulatory framework of the BCU.

The stable They seek, as their name indicates, to preserve the stability of their value by establishing parities with other financial assets that are already stable. Examples of this type of asset are stablecoins that have a 1: 1 parity with the US dollar or the Tether cryptocurrency.

Because it could be used as a payment method and have an impact on the system if it is used in a massive way, the stable virtual asset enters into the affairs of the BCU.

By last, exchange assets They are the ones that, despite fulfilling the function of being a payment method, the BCU focuses on its speculative function: the acquisition of it with the expectation that it will increase in value, in order to later be able to sell it and obtain a profit. The best known examples are Bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies with no stable value.

For this reason, if it is incorporated, the BCU considers that it will be faced with a case of exchange of a common good for another common good, as if it were a barter or an exchange. The Bank warns that if it becomes a common payment method, it could affect the National Payment System and, therefore, this type of virtual asset is a matter for the BCU.

The regulation, however, It could not fall on the asset, but on the different services that involve them. The main focus is on the commercial activity that is generated around virtual assets. This includes the operations of exchange, transfer, issuance, custody, distribution and financial advice of or in relation to virtual assets, he analyzed The Daily.

