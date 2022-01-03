The day Edson Zuñiga, “El Compayito”, was invited to enter the drug trade

Comedian Edson zuñiga, who gave life to the character of ‘The compayito‘, he spoke openly about his relationship with him drug trafficking while touring nationally with his comedy show.

During an interview for Yordi Rosado’s YouTube channel, the also aviator pilot told details of his childhood and how when he grew up it was his father’s profession, as a military man, which helped him get away from the world of drugs.

“My father was dedicated to shooting planes of drug traffickers who tried to enter the United States into the ocean,” said Zuñiga.

Read also: I feel the dumbest in the world: says Bebeshita after giving her car to a stranger

“It is not for me to judge because they are human beings just like us, just one of two: either they believe in God or they don’t have a mother, then they lose that fear,” he said.

Without any problem, he mentioned names of cartels such as “Los Beltrán Leyva”, “The Michoacan family”, the “New Generation Cartel, whom he recognized as” people, like us, they simply make a different decision than we did. ”

On one occasion, according to one of the leaders of these criminal groups, he extended an invitation to work transporting drugs in a briefcase. They wanted to take advantage of the fact that the comedian’s presentations were carried out in different parts of the Republic within a short time of difference.

Read also: Inés Gómez Mont: from high society to a fugitive from justice

“They told me ‘we follow everyone and you are one of the few who do not have an order of your movements, you do Reynosa, Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas, Mexicali in three days, you are a marble in a huge box and that interests us, then It is a portfolio that you are going to move and because you give that portfolio to you we are going to give you 800 thousand pesos and I said ‘no, guey’ “, he said.

“I said no and I said: you know what? I don’t know, but my dad is a military man, so I know you enter this business and if you leave it is with tennis ahead (dead) and I don’t wear tennis shoes, then I don’t want to make them look bad ”, he added.

Elba Esther Gordillo tried to seduce him

The singer also recalled the time when, while exercising his profession as a pilot, the former leader of the national union of education workers (SNTE) Elba Esther Gordillo tried to seduce him.

His role was to drive Gordillo’s plane during his national trips. He revealed that the union member used to drink a lot of alcohol during flights because she was a woman who had a lot of pressure due to her position and that it was on one occasion, under the influence of alcohol, that she approached him.

“We were in a meeting of the Guerrero magisterium and the woman had had a few drinks, it had also been a long meeting, at some point she told me ‘son please go to my room and in my luggage there are some sandals, please bring them to me because I can’t stand these shoes anymore ‘so I went to her room and the time I entered her room there she was, I didn’t know how she got around … the lady takes off her shoe and puts her foot in my mouth, ”he explained.

Faced with the provocation, Zuñiga, who says he was 23 years old, did not know what to do and ran out of the room. Since then, he has never worked with Gordillo again.

mafa