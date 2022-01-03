This Saturday we learned of the death of Sara, a 39-year-old woman who spent a month in the Intensive care unit after undergoing a liposculpture operation in Murcia.

An intervention that caused damage to the abdomen “more typical of the result of a brawl with a knife”, According to the family lawyer Ignacio Martínez, who has confirmed in an interview for ‘Antena Abierta’ that the lawsuit has already been filed for reckless homicide and that a series of urgent proceedings have been requested before the chief prosecutor of Cartagena.

He had multiple perforations in vital organs

The young deceased had multiple perforations and injuries to vital organs, trauma caused during cosmetic surgery in a private clinic for which she had to be admitted to the Santa Lucía public Hospital in “hypovolemic shock and in an extremely serious situation.”

“The surgical blade is impressive of the repair operation that was performed after liposculpture. Not just for anyone who knows medicine, but for anyone who can read it. It was completely perforated by multiple sites: the colon, the lung, the pancreas, the intestines, I had trauma to the liver, the kidneys. Something terrible “, declared the lawyer during his live speech.

The doctor who operated on her was not specialized

The doctor in charge of Sara’s operation would be specialized in vascular surgery but not in cosmetic surgery.

This is how Ignacio Martínez has clarified it, who has explained that “as far as we know now, because one of the steps claimed is that (the doctor) present all his degrees, it seems that he studied medicine between Chile, Murcia and Italy. But It also appears that he is specialized in vascular surgery, and that he would have worked as a vascular surgeon for public medicine, specifically for the Murcian health service. ”

“From there, he says on the networks that he has a series of courses. However, what is proven is that he is not a specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery through MIR, that is, through studying and then spending five years specializing, “added the lawyer.

Precautions before undergoing cosmetic surgery

Sara’s family lawyer and patient advocate, He anticipated when asked about the precautions that can be taken before undergoing an aesthetic intervention, that “obviously entering an operating room is an act of risk.”

In this sense, he stated that in “this type of medicine, called technically satisfactory, not curative, it is necessary to be tremendously demanding. Of course what we advise is that it is always carried out by specialist professionals via MIR for plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery “.