The head blow that Cristiano gave to Raúl Jiménez and left the Mexican stunned

The duel between Manchester United and Wolves featured Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl Jiménez

January 03, 2022 · 1:00 p.m.

The duel between Manchester United Y Wolves He was back and forth where his two forwards, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl Jiménez they were the most unbalanced. However, in a play at the end of the first half they both had a curious encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo As team captain, he decided to contribute to recovery work, but not having coordination with the defense, the Portuguese striker hit the ball with a head that, instead of rejecting it, enabled Raul Jimenez.

So strange was this move that he himself Raul Jimenez was surprised, since it looked like a pass to goal from the Portuguese for the forward of the Wolves. After this unusual move, Raul Alonso had another chance to hit the goal, but it was offside.

Raúl Jiménez still has a hard time heading

After the injury he suffered Raul Jimenez, The Mexican striker takes great care in aerial football, this for health reasons, since a strong blow can affect him again. Raul Jimenez fight an aerial ball as long as you don’t have to collide with an opponent.

