The healthiest recipes for the year ahead; 3 recommendations

Before the pandemic, the idea of ​​”losing weight and taking care of yourself from a distance” sounded like a chimera, but today it is a growing and very real trend that has brought us closer to the future, “says Rubén Bravo, from the European Medical Institute for Obesity ( IMEO).

Both the demand for online consultations and video consultations related to weight loss, as well as the search for healthy recipes on the Internet, have skyrocketed throughout 2020 and 2021, according to this institute (www.imeoobesidad.com).

They explain that covid-19 has put our physical and emotional health to the test, but it has also accelerated the digitization of health services and “revolutionized the forms of healthcare, opening the door to the ‘online’ modality,” emphasizes Rubén Bravo, Director of the Nutrition Department of the IMEO.

Bravo is the founder of the Evolution Method (ME), a personalized nutritional and psychological guidance plan for healthy eating and weight loss and an active lifestyle, which has been adapted for digital use.

This platform (www.metodoevolution.es) connects a community of more than 130,000 followers with an online training center and specialized publications, where they offer practical advice, motivational workshops, distance courses and recipes, among other options. .

MENUS BASED ON SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE.

The eating plan, which is the strong point of the ME, “is aimed at promoting the use of fat as an energy source through intelligent nutrition supported by scientific evidence,” explains Bravo to Efe.

This system “involves eating foods that help stabilize blood sugar levels; to promote vitality and avoid the feeling of hunger; to mark the suitable amounts of proteins that feed the muscle; to the consumption of healthy fats that favor the hormonal system; and to recommend highly nutritious foods to rule out micronutrient deficiencies or that lead to malnutrition, “he says.

One of the pillars of the Evolution Method is a digital book of forty recipes of less than 350 kilocalories (Kcal) with dishes such as: lasagna with aubergine and tuna; Manchego pisto with egg; Chicken curry; vegetable burger; or wholemeal broccoli and leek tart, among others.

The book can be obtained free of charge in PDF format, by sending an email to info@metodoevolution.es, requesting a copy and indicating in which country the information on the Evolution Method was read, informs the IMEO.

According to Bravo, this recipe book focuses on teaching the user the concept of “dishes with high nutritional value, tasty, quick to prepare, low-cost in ingredients and low in calories.”

“We made a distribution calculation in 5 meals of 200Kcal for breakfast, 150Kcal for mid-morning and the same for snack, and 350Kcal for food and the same for dinner. A total of 1,200Kcal for a weight loss plan in a standard person ”, explains the nutritionist.

NO REFINED FLOURS OR PROCESSED FOODS

“With these recipes it is easy to make variations to customize the plans, incorporating more caloric options or increasing the amounts, for example,” he emphasizes.

“With our proposals, the consumption of refined flours, whole grains and processed foods is eliminated; instead they opt for rice and whole wheat, oats, quinoa, sesame or pine nuts in small quantities ”, explains Bravo.

It points out that in these recipes the protein intake is adjusted, coming from white or lean meats (chicken, turkey, veal or pork), seafood and fish (cod, prawns, prawns, clams, mussels, salmon, hake, monkfish, fresh tuna and can) and eggs.

“At the same time, the intake of vegetables and fruits with a low and medium glycemic index is increased, as well as legumes,” he says.

“In the garnish the potato is eliminated and vegetables are prioritized, such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, zucchini, aubergine, peas, leek, mushroom, tomatoes, spinach or romaine lettuce”, he adds.

It highlights that the menus of these cooking recipes include “only healthy fats, from blue fish, nuts and avocado, limiting the amount of olive oil necessary to prepare the dish to two tablespoons”.

To flavor the dishes, he suggests “using aromatic herbs and spices, homemade seasonings made with garlic or onion, chilli, paprika, Dijon mustard or even fruits, such as lime, mango, strawberries and pomegranate that give an original touch to the meat and the sauces”.

“Ideally, breakfast and mid-morning snack should include whole-grain carbohydrates and fruit; food, more vegetables and less protein; the snack, only protein; and finally, dinner should prioritize proteins and moderate fruits ”, he details.

THREE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE NEW YEAR

1.- Choose foods with high nutritional value and low in calories.

“Reduce the consumption of processed foods, refined flours and sugar, and prioritize natural foods giving special importance to vegetables, fruits, legumes and fish,” he says.

2.- Each person is different.

“All nutritional plans must be personalized according to the objectives, tastes and preferences of each patient,” says Bravo.

3.- Eat well without having to suffer.

“Taking care of yourself through food is perfectly linked to eating tasty and varied, enjoying social life and betting on a decision for life”, he concludes.