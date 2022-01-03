The latest (and fun) use of iPod shuffle

The smallest of iPods is not as outdated as we thought!

Every so often a review of our belongings poses the dilemma of what to keep or what to let go. And although keeping an Apple product will always be a good option, at least as a collector’s item, a user has decided to go further and dust off your tiny outdated iPod shuffle to turn it into a cute accessory.

Of course Celeste Tice decided to share her idea on TikTok, making the result go viral. Through his account @freckenbats, he published a video in which he drives a device a second-generation iPod shuffle, but not to play music, but to Use it with a hair clip.

iPod shuffle has gotten a second chance

In his video Tice jokes with his followers by showing them and the iPod shuffle and saying “Found this old iPod, I don’t know, hair clip thing.”, while showing the result of using them on both sides of his head, thanks to the incorporation of a clamp that allows him to hold.

While Apple wouldn’t even have suggested that someone use their iPod shuffle as a hair clip, more than a few users have come to this conclusion. According to the comments on the TikTok video, clip allows device to be used as a pin attached to various accessories such as a belt, jeans pocket, blouse, or purse.

Although Tince does not give many more details about whether it belonged to her or one of her relatives, both cases seem possible. The iPod Shuffle debuted in January 2005, and it was almost thirteen years old when Apple discontinued it in 2017. The little device offered various storage capacities: 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, and 4GB.

Unlike his peers, offered no screen and used Apple’s trademarked click wheel to control playback, enable or disable random playback, but this did not prevent it from also being a success that this nice video has made us remember.

