The mythical Cuban actress Gina Cabrera dies

The veteran and well-known Cuban actress, Luisa Georgina Cabrera Parada, better known as “Gina Cabrera” in the world of acting on the island, died in the morning of January 3, in Havana, at the age of 93. age, as they recognized official sources.

The Cuban media recalled that Gina was one of the founders of television on the island and so much impacted the popularity of Cubans that they still often call “Gina Cabrera” to people who overact or cry too much in a certain situation. This is how deep this actress reached millions of Cubans.

This artist worked in all media and in all genres. The same starred in tragedies, comedies and was the face of dozens of characters in novels and adventures. He also excelled in theater roles and children’s programs. He also built a great career on the radio, from Radio Liberación, Radio Rebelde and Radio Progreso, both in radio soap operas and in voice over.

In the cinema he also left his mark. Cabrera made several Cuban and foreign films, mainly in the golden decade of Aztec cinema, with Cuba-Mexico co-productions. He also bequeathed his talent through teaching in art schools. Almost until the last moment she was linked to artistic education and was part of the commissions for the evaluation of actors on the island.

During his artistic career he received multiple recognitions such as the National Order Medal for 30 years dedicated to art, the Medal for National Culture from the Ministry of Culture, and the Medal from the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT) for more than 25 years of work in this means of communication. He also had the Special Cartoon Award for Television in 1999 and the National Award for Television 2003 “For the Work of All Life.”

According to Performing Arts in Cuba, Gina Cabrera was not only a very beautiful woman, but with her work she earned the nickname of the “drama queen.” Cubans who comb gray hair will remember it as “Palmolive Love Wednesday” or “Soraya, a flower in the storm.” While the youngest will be left with the voice and the stories of “Aunt Tata, tell stories.”

