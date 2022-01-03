The new jewel that despised Mexico, Martino didn’t even see it and now he will play in Europe

Gerardo Martino would have lost another Mexican-American talent to the National Team.

The The Mexican Futbol selection currently maintains a constant struggle to keep the best Mexican-American talents in El Tri, however, one of the new jewels of the Los Angeles Galaxy would not represent Mexico.

Gerardo Martino nor would he have known of the existence of Mauricio Cuevas, who at 18 was already signed by the Bruges of Belgium, so without having made his debut in the first team of the Galaxy, he would already go to play in the Old Continent according to Azteca Deportes.

Mauricio Cuevas has already represented the United States selection in the under-16 and under-17 categories according to Transfermarkt, since being born in Los Angeles, he preferred to represent his team rather than Mexico, who could be joined by having Mexican parents.

Mauricio Cuevas during a match with the Galaxy jersey.

Other jewels that Mexico has lost in the Tata Martino era

Since the arrival of Gerardo Martino to Mexican team, some young players with dual nationality have decided to represent U.S, among them Ricardo Pepi, who will also play in Europe after signing with him Augsburg from Germany.

