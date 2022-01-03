The official press made an opinion on the Víctor Mesa case in Miami – SwingCompleto

By SwingCompleto / contacs@swingcompleto.com

On December 3, 2021, the channel La Voz de Vueltabajo announced that Víctor Mesa had been denied his application for residence in the United States. They added that the former player appealed the decision and is awaiting a response.

Immediately several media echoed, among them, the Bárbaro Rodríguez channel and Cuban newspaper. The alleged refusal (in SwingComplete after asking several sources we have not been able to confirm the fact) is given by Víctor’s comments on the Cano Sports program of Univista TV on July 12, 2020 where he openly affirmed that he is a communist.

A month after the announcement of La Voz de Vueltabajo, the official press discussed the issue. Obviously they touched on the matter to reinforce one of their constant manipulations. In the Roundtable podcast of December 16, translated into text by Radio Rebelde added the following two paragraphs:

“An audio from the Jóvenes en Revolución channel was also shared with the audience, who are doing a really attractive and revolutionary job on the networks. It’s all about the naked pressures. In this case against the player and former manager of three Cuban teams, the great Victor Mesa, who has been denied residency there for honestly saying what he thinks. This is how a Hispanic channel tells it.

The analyst Reinier Duardo affirms that this is the recipe for every artist or athlete who leaves Cuba. They must pay their share of humiliation. The program to break them is to force them to speak out against the Revolution, the Cuban government and then pressure them to do what we have already seen many do. “

The official press, which labels the independent media as liars paid for by third-party agendas, completely believes what it says. Although the news has not been confirmed yet, they use it as true only to launch their speech. Or perhaps already on Radio Rebelde and the Round Table they confirmed it?

Even the former narrator of Tele Rebelde Modesto Agüero asked Yiky Quintana, narrator of the Miami Marlins, on his Twitter account, who did not confirm the news.

Víctor Mesa was a player for Las Villas and the Cuban Teams where he even won the Olympic gold medal. As manager he was in command of Villa Clara, Matanzas and Industriales. With the Leopards and the Crocodiles he reached two National Series finals each, although he never won a championship.