The player who is still looking for Chivas to start the Clausura 2022 in full

With the arrival of Roberto Alvarado the Club Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament the directive knows that they cannot yet be considered complete to start the campaign where they will try to leave behind the failure that 2021 meant, for which there is a position that is still vacant and they will do everything possible to bring another footballer.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

And it is about the center of the attack where the strategist of the Sacred flock, Marcelo Leaño knows that they continue to falter with everything and that in the Preseason they managed to score 18 goals in four games, although in only two of them a team of First Division as it was against Necaxa.

In this sense, journalist David Medrano explained in the newspaper Récord that both the sports director Ricardo Peláez as owner Amaury Vergara keep hope to negotiate one more incorporation to prop up an area of ​​the court that was highly criticized last season because in seven games they went blank in front of the opposing goal, so they hope to add one more gunner to the squad.

It was speculated that Guadalajara tried to exchange Eduardo Aguirre with Santos Laguna for Cristian Calderon, but they received a negative answer, nevertheless they will continue looking in the winter market for some important possibility that meets what is required to play in the Perla Tapatia, as it should be remembered that they suffered the losses of Oribe Peralta and Jesus Godínez.

How long can Chivas sign?

According to the regulations of Liga MX 2021-2022 lThe clubs have until January 3 of this year to add signings to their squad always and when they are transfers between Mexican teams. And until February 1 for footballers coming from abroad. But it should be noted that if Chivas wants the services of a player Once the Clausura has started, it will not have to go out even to the bench in the first days for it to be considered eligible.