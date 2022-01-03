the reason why Brian Ocampo would come to America and not Agustín Canobbio

TO the Eagles of America the deadline is running out to incorporate players who are active in the MX League. This Monday, January 3, is the closing of one of the transfer periods. But it still has time until the first of February to reinforce itself with elements that come from abroad. And in that tune are the two names that recently involved in the Stove Soccer with the cast cream blue: Brian Ocampo and Agustín Canobbio.

Both are part of the highlights of the first division of Uruguayan soccer in 2021. The first mentioned, which wears the colors of the National Football Club, was part of the selection of his country that participated in the last America Cup held in Brazil. While the second, element of Peñarol, was chosen as the footballer of the year by the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association).

Both one and the other have a similarity, which is that from the first moment of 2022 they were left with the pass in their possession. However, despite the fact that their contractual situations are a drawback, they carry a substantial difference: the relationship with the clubs where they developed their careers until a few days ago.

According to RECORD, Brian Ocampo rejected the offer to extend the link by National. Otherwise is that of Agustin Canobbio that, although he does not rule out a transfer, he intends to reach an agreement with Peñarol so that they receive financial compensation for the operation that is carried out or, failing that, continue with the charcoal burner’s shirt one more time.

In addition, there is a detail for nothing less: they share a manager. His name is Paco Casal, a businessman with vast experience in the representation of players, owner of important companies in Uruguay linked to communication. He would have been the one to let it be known that the option of Ocampo could be something more viable for the Eagles of America than Canobbio.