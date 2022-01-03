The row that De Gea had with Cristiano Ronaldo and the mess for the captaincy at Manchester United

2022-01-03
Manchester United are experiencing tense days in the Premier League. The bad moment of the team has been transferred to the players and in the last game Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea had a fight.
In the match against WolverhamptonCristiano headed back towards his goal in a risky assignment that was about to cost the Red Devils a goal.
De Gea reacted and addressed CR7 with gestures of annoyance, that forced the Portuguese to ask for an apology, which is rare in the five-time golden ball.
Manchester United did not have a good first half against Wolverhampton, but it did not end there. At the end of the first half he left angry and arguing with the referee, while De Gea looked at him in the distance as if waiting for him. Finally, everything was resolved within the locker room.
Before the game the Red Devils knew that they could not count on their captain Harry Maguire and the bracelet had to be for De Gea or Cristiano.
Coach Ralf Rangnick said why he chose Ronaldo: “The question was between David De Gea or Cristiano, they are the players who have been in the team the longest, but I wanted a field player as captain, that’s why I chose Cristiano ”.