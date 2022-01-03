“The situation is not good ‘: governor and hospitalizations

There are currently about 9,500 people hospitalized in New York State, a figure above the peak of 8,800 admitted in winter 2020, while there have been 103 deaths throughout the weekend, according to Governor Kathy. Hochul.

“The situation is not good,” said the Democratic leader, who considered the increase in hospitalizations as “worrying” despite the “good news” that the disease caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus is not as “serious as feared” .

Hochul said he will ask hospitals for details on those admitted with COVID-19 after the rebound detected over the New Year’s weekend.

At a press conference from the town of Rochester, Hochul indicated that there have been 51,000 new cases detected in the last day, but considered the figure as “misleading” due to the lower volume of tests during the holidays, since on Sunday there were about 62,500 cases positive and on Saturday 85,000.

Regarding the numbers of those hospitalized, the governor says that these are not “clear” and announced that hospitals will have to report how many patients with covid-19 are admitted due to complications of the disease and how many were receiving treatment for another reason and simply they tested positive there.

In addition, the governor said that tomorrow she will increase the capacity of the state to do more tests against the “new wave” of infections resulting from the Christmas gatherings, which adds to the winter rebound in cases.

“There are more than 1,800 test sites in New York State and we are launching even more,” the governor wrote in a post on social media.

On the other hand, he insisted that children must return to schools in person and revealed that the state has already delivered more than 5 million self-tests to educational centers so that parents can do them to their children according to the new protocols.

New York Governor and Mayor Eric Adams, who heads the largest US school district with more than a million students, have launched a plan that is going through its litmus test this week, coinciding with a larger incidence of the omicron variant in minors.

If a child tests positive in a school test or another, his class is not closed but he is sent home, where the minor’s quarantine will end when he tests negative on a home test and does not present symptoms, while his classmates will continue to attend. to class.

