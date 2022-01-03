The US asks to delay the deployment of 5G again due to interference inside aircraft

The US authorities have asked telephone operators AT&T and Verizon a new deadline of two weeks at most to deploy their new 5G frequency bands, following concerns about possible interference with devices on board the planes.

Commissioning, initially scheduled for December 5, had already been postponed and was due to take place on January 5, but European aircraft manufacturers Airbus and American Boeing recently expressed “concern” about possible 5G interference with radio altimeters. of airplanes.





The Secretary of Transportation of the United States, Pete Buttigieg, and the head of the American aviation regulator (FAA), Steve Dickson, have therefore proposed this new deadline for commissioning, in a letter sent Friday to AT&T and Verizon. , two of the main telephone operators in the country.

Therefore, they ask them “to continue suspending the implementation of the C-Band commercial service for a short additional period, not to exceed two weeks beyond the current deployment date scheduled for January 5.”

The C-Band service was to be activated on January 5

They assure that the service will be able to begin “as planned in January, with certain exceptions around the main airports”, and they assure that they want “to find a solution that gives the certainty that the C 5G band and aviation will coexist safely in the United States. “

The 3.7 to 3.8 GHz frequency bands were awarded to AT&T and Verizon in February after a bid for tens of billions of dollars.

However, in early November they agreed to postpone the launch until January, amid concerns from the FAA about potential interference problems with devices that measure altitude on aircraft, and requested additional information on these instruments, which work. used for 5G.

The FAA has also issued new guidelines limiting the use of these aircraft in certain situations. US airlines have expressed concern about the possible costs incurred and have asked the authorities to quickly find a solution.





In a joint letter sent at the end of November to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which oversees the deployment of 5G in the country, AT&T and Verizon had explained that they wanted to carry out this deployment in January but take action until July 2022.. additional precautions to those already provided by law, while the FAA proceeds to its analysis.