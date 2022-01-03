These are the celebrity couples who will become parents in 2022

There are several celebrities who have called the stork in recent months and who will become parents for the first time or continue to expand their family.

Pregnancy announcements from celebrities They are usually very famous and surrounded by excitement for the arrival of a new member of the family.

To who For this! We count the celebrities who have announced that they will have a baby in 2021.

Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar

In recent months, the couple announced to their almost 3 million followers that they were expecting the arrival of twins, a boy and a girl, along with her husband.

Natalia Téllez and Antonio Zabala

The driver announced with her partner that she was pregnant. This happened on September 20, 2021 and a few days later he revealed that his mother will be a girl.

Iran Castillo and Pepe Ramos

On September 26, they confirmed that she and her partner were expecting a baby. And although Iran has not said how long she is pregnant, it has begun to be rumored that she could be between three or four months pregnant.

Evaluna and Camilo

To the list of personalities who will be close to having a baby can be added, the daughter of Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna Montaner, who through her Instagram account on October 13 announced with her partner, the also singer Camilo arrival of your first parent.

Mon Laferte

Another of the most anticipated pregnancies by the international press is that of Mon Laferte, who in August 2021, shared with her followers that she was only 10 weeks pregnant. It should be noted that the interpreter revealed that her pregnancy occurred after a year of trying to have a baby.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

The model and the footballer announced a couple of months ago that they were again expecting a baby, this time a pair of twins who will grow their large family even more.

Kylie jenner

Unlike her first pregnancy, which she kept a secret until the birth of her daughter Stormi, Kylie has announced that she is expecting her second baby with rapper Scott Travis.

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress does not have social networks nor has she officially confirmed her pregnancy, however she has never hidden it and has been seen showing off her belly in the events of her latest film ‘Don’t look up’.

THE FAMOUS WHO COULD GIVE A GREAT SURPRISE

Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos Rivera

Cynthia Rodríguez reaffirmed her desire to become a mother next year through a letter she wrote to Santa Claus. Currently, the driver is dating Carlos Rivera and, although they have tried to keep their relationship private, both singers revealed that they want to be parents in 2021.

Belinda and Christian Nodal

Belinda and Nodal still do not have a wedding date, the truth is that the wedding link is already considered one of the most anticipated events and it will surely be a party in style. Given this, the couple has expressed their wishes to become parents on more than one occasion.

