These noise-canceling headphones have it all, discount included

Samsung was absolutely right in creating the Galaxy Buds 2because your basic wireless headphones are better than ever. In addition to a nice design, the headphones are great listeners, have noise cancellation and support wireless charging. They are a perfect gift for the Magi, well in Amazon they lower their price to 98.99 euros And, if you buy them now, they arrive before the 6th.

Amazon is not the only store that plummets the price of these Galaxy Buds 2, because in The English Court you can buy them for 99 euros and choose between the four available colors: black, green, purple or white. The offer is also available in PcComponents, where the price of headphones falls to 98.99 euros in black, green and white versions. Choose the store you choose, you will have them at home before kings day.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for less than 100 euros

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are wireless headphones that fall in love with their design, especially if we opt for the most innovative colors, purple and green. We are in front of headphones of compact size and a curved look that are barely seen when we wear them. In addition, their weight of only 5 grams and the silicone pads make them especially comfortable.

Thanks to the two-way driver, with a woofer and a tweeter in each of the headphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 offer a very good audio quality, as we discovered in their analysis. If there are any details that you don’t like, through the Galaxy Wearable app you can create your own audio profile. These wireless headphones do not lack the active noise cancellation, which greatly reduces outside noises.

Among the tools of these devices is also the “ambient mode”, which enhances the sounds of the outside so that you can listen to them without removing the headphones. For example, this feature is useful during a conversation. By the way, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also have touch controls on the outside.

We finish talking about its performance in terms of autonomy, which will be about five hours of continuous playback if you use active noise cancellation. If you deactivate this tool, the duration exceeds 7 hours of use. Of course, you can use the charging case to gain another 15 hours of autonomy. When it’s time to recharge this charging box, you can wired or wireless.

