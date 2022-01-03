They kill three men in the Villa Duarte sector

Police officers attached to the Central Investigation Directorate (Dicrim) deepen the investigations into violent incidents related to the sale of drugs that occurred on Saturday night and at noon this Sunday in Simonico, Villa Duarte, Santo Domingo Este, where three people died and 10 others were injured.

Reports indicate that, in the middle of the first confrontation, recorded on Saturday night in a street party held on Los Transformadores street in the aforementioned sector, Gabriel Junior Pérez Vizcaíno (Gugu) was killed by gunshot wounds.

According to a statement from the Police, along with Pérez Vizcaíno (Gugu) were wounded of bullets Claudio Alberto Martínez (Bache), 44 years old; Marbelis Arias Manzanillo, 18; Clauri Cedano Montero (Jesica), of 25; Nicaury Anacremonte Caraballo, of 20; Jasmine Reynoso Rodríguez, of 29; Adonis aquino, 27, and three minors, two of them 17 and one 15.

Second case

While at noon today, also in the Simonico sector of Villa Duarte, the Police report a second violent event in which he died Miguel Angel Santiago, 25 years old and Sandy Germán (Prieto). While with injuries he is interned in a health center Johan Luis Tejeda, 25 years old.

So far and according to the preliminary reports, offered by the investigating officers, both incidents are related to the control of drug sales in Simonico, Villa Duarteas they have old quarrels.

Detained

The Police reported that in the investigative process, more than 15 people have been detained for investigation purposes, including relatives of those involved in both violent acts, in an effort to identify the perpetrators and in coordination with the Public Ministry to establish responsibilities.

While several raids have been carried out in search of those responsible for the aforementioned events and the Firearms used in both cases.