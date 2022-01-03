They mourn the death of a former player and mechanic shot to death

As an unexpected tragedy and a lot of pain, this is how the relatives described the murder of two men in this town of the Monseñor Nouel province. The event occurred at dawn on January 1, in the middle of the celebrations from New Year.

The deceased, Francis Joel Vizcaíno, 34, who was a expelotero who had been signed in 2007 by the Washington Nationals and transferred in his final season, 2010, to the Tampa Bay Rays.

During his four seasons in the minor leagues (Dominican Summer League), he had a positive record as a left-handed pitcher of 7-6, with an elevated 4.79 ERA by allowing 87 earned runs in 163 1/3 innings, played in 64 games, 24 as a starter and with a complete game, he allowed 158 hits, six home runs, 115 bases and 156 strikeouts. Saved a match.

According to relatives, he currently had a finance company (Moto loan) and a clothing store (boutique), he was also the main coach of the La Salvia baseball school, and the father of two girls, one two years old and the other five.

The other deceased, Wilfredy Sánchez Ureña, 25, was mechanic, father of three children and was married to a sister of expelotero.

In the San Pablo sector, where the event occurred, both were defined by family and friends as very humble people, working men who did not seek problems with anyone. In the case of expelotero Vizcaíno, who negotiated with personal loans, according to acquaintances, solved many problems in the community of economically needy people.

Testimonials from friends and family about the victims

“A working boy from the age of 11, worked in a workshop,” said Wilson Noel Sánchez Ureña, brother of the mechanic murdered and brother-in-law of the player.

“They always came here, to do teteos (the matadors), let them pay for what they did, it was not some without family who killed … that is not going to stay that way,” said Carlos Rodríguez, close to the victims. .

“We are six brothers and two girls and none of us ever heard from Francis a bad behavior, he was a humble boy, you can ask whoever you want around here,” said Enrique Vizcaíno, father of the injured man.

“Here everyone is in mourning, a radio was not turned on anywhere after that happened,” said Ramón Eladio Sepúlveda, a resident of the sector.

Police investigation of the case

The agents of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DICRIM), of the National Police based in Bonao, continue the search for the two accused of shooting and killing the two men and also causing wounds in the leg, another identified as Miguel Cepeda Cinnamon.

Due to the fact, they are looking for Mairenín Alberto Jiménez and one nicknamed “La Briche.” Against these and other possible parties, they are proceeding with requests for arrest warrants and raids, via the Public Ministry.

Criminal record of Mairenín

Witnesses of the event told Diario Libre that the main perpetrator “Mairenín” has a reputation as a neighborhood bully and supposedly has in his record, shot and killed other people in his past, without being hit by the arm of justice, they assured.

The criminal history data was also confirmed by a police source from the Bonao police investigation area, who assured this medium by telephone that the accused had several files (reports), for other crimes committed before this last act of blood. , which adds to his history, indicated the source who asked to reserve his name.

Also at the wake, people told this newspaper that the named Mairenín has called relatives and relatives of the victims by telephone offering them money “with how much the case can be resolved,” the accused proposed.

At the Taveras funeral home, located on Calle Duarte de Bonao, the bodies of the two who died in the tragic event were veiled.