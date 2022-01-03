They wanted him in Turkey but karma comes to Carlos Salcedo in Tigres

Karma came to Carlos Salcedo in Tigres

January 02, 2022 19:15 hs

When he should be 100% more and start the tournament in a good way to convince Galatasaray to buy him, however, the Mexican defender received bad news from the Tigres intern.

Through social networks, Carlos Salcedo announced that he tested positive, which is why he would be isolated and will not be able to be part of the start of the Mexican tournament that starts this week. While the player was supposed to show himself, now he loses those options.

Carlos Salcedo showed his discomfort for being in Tigres and asked to leave, however, the feline board does not want to lose the money he invested in the purchase of the defender. Although America was probing him, a sale did not materialize.

How much does Tigres ask for Carlos Salcedo?

Tigres would seek to recover the $ 9 million he paid for Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, not counting the high salary that the Titan has. In Turkey they were interested in the Mexican defender, but after testing positive it reduces his chances of leaving.

