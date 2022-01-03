This is how ‘Orejas’ had fun on Guerrero’s birthday

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Paolo Guerrero threw the house out the window to celebrate his 38th birthday and who could not miss was Edison Flores, who arrived accompanied by his wife and did not hesitate to take the ‘forbidden steps’ to the rhythm of the sauce boat Daniela Darcourt.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

VIDEO: Maribel Guardia enjoys the first sunset of 2022 with a tremendous white swimsuit

Written in SHOWS the 2/1/2022 · 19:54 hs Mexico City.- The beautiful actress and singer …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved