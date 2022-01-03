This is New York’s most expensive penthouse inside: how much does it cost to buy the property

Located in the Walker Tower is the most expensive penthouse in all of Downtown Manhattan. This was reported by the TikTok account @erikconover, an influencer who is dedicated to Real Estate and is known for showing properties located in New York through his social networks.













Its views and interiors make it a very attractive property that is valued at $ 500 billion. It consists of about 5,955 square meters and has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

The Walker Tower is one of the most exclusive buildings in the city of New York. This is so since its construction date dates from the year 1929 by Ralph Walker himself. This prestigious architect was president of the American Institute of Architects and partner of the company McKenzie, Voorhees, Gmelin.

The kitchen only has a value of US $ 300,000 due to its decoration and its equipment. However, it is not only the interiors that make this penthouse stand out, but also, the building is clad in gold decorations inspired by art deco. Which makes it a very striking tower from the outside.

WHAT’S IN DOWNTOWN MANHATTAN

Although the entire area of ​​Manhattan is the one that attracts the most tourists, specifically in the downtown area the most recognized places are the High Line, the Staten Island Ferry, places like Battery Park and tourist areas like Wall Street.

The Penthouse has views from all its rooms to both the Downtown Manhattan area as well as Uptown Manhattan. In other words, from its windows you can fully appreciate the spirit of New York City. On one side you can see emblematic buildings such as the Empire State Building and on the other you can also see the One World Trade Center.

THE REAL ESTATE MARKET IN MANHATTAN

In 2021, the borough of Manhattan recorded its best quarter of property sales in 32 years: it reached 4,523 new contracts closed during the second quarter. The last record recorded would have been in 2007 with a total of 3,939 sales.

The average price at which the properties were appraised was around $ 1,115,000. In addition, during the last days of December, 42 property acquisition contracts were also signed.