This little device costs less than 35 euros and will change your TV forever

The Amazon device will allow you to download the best applications on your television.

Your television is about to change. One of the Amazon devices that we have recommended the most, the Fire TV Stick 4K, has a 42% discount. You do not have to pay more than 35 euros to give a new life to your television.

There are no hassles or headaches either, you just have to plug this little device into the HDMI port of your TV for the magic to begin. Thank you Amazon Prime you will receive it tomorrow, it can be a very good gift …

Your favorite apps, on TV

You will be able to reproduce the best content in streaming and in 4K resolution. Apps like Netflix Y Prime Video they reach your television, you will have them a button away. Also the best music with Spotify, Amazon Music and TuneIn, among others.

But that is not all, Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, will be there to help you whenever you need it. On the remote you will find a button with which to invoke it easily, ask him to play your favorite seriesLet him put on some music or ask him what the weather will be tomorrow in the mountains.

You already know, if your television does not have a Smart TV or you are not happy with how it works, you can take the leap and enjoy the best streaming content, thanks to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. For less than 35 euros, can you get something wrong?

Related topics: Amazon, Deals, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe