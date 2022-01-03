This “Pro” smart watch throws its price before the Three Kings, with GPS and great battery

The Amazfit Bip U Pro goes down to 49.90 euros in El Corte Inglés, it can be a great gift from the Three Wise Men.

The Three Wise Men are about to reach Spanish homes, and there are many who still do not have their gifts purchased. We do not judge you, it happens to us too and that is why we want to help you by recommending the purchase of the Amazfit Bip U Pro. A smartwatch can be a successful gift and, in the case of this one from Amazfit, it only costs 49.90 euros in The English Court.

The store offers several options so that the smartwatch arrives home on time, you can even go to one of its establishments if you have it nearby. On the other hand, in Amazon you can take it by 52.90 euros, also with delivery before January 6. Whichever option you choose, you will get a highly recommended cheap smartwatch, with GPS included, Alexa, and a great battery that can reach up to 9 days of autonomy.

Buy the Amazfit Bip U Pro as a Gift of Kings

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a smartwatch with a simple design that, when compared, is reminiscent of the Apple Watch. Like the latter, it has a square display and a button on the right side. Regarding the colors, the offer of El Corte Inglés allows you to choose between the black, pink and green that appears in the image above. Don’t worry if you don’t like any of the options, you can change your bracelet for other 20-millimeter straps.

In the specifications sheet of the device we find that it mounts a 1.43 inch TFT screen in color with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels, you can see the content perfectly. In addition, there is no lack of Bluetooth 5.0 to connect it to your mobile phone and thus be able to receive notifications, among other functions.

The Bip U Pro is a good option also for sports, as it has water resistance up to 5 ATM and GPS to save the route of the routes. You can choose between more than 60 sports modes, which record the calories burned, the kilometers traveled and the time spent, among other data. Of course, this smartwatch is also dedicated to counting the steps you take throughout the day, it acts as a pedometer.

On the other hand, this Amazfit watch also cares about your health, integrating tools such as the heart rate sensor, the measurement of blood oxygen level, the analysis of sleep patterns and also the level of stress. By the way, the heart rate sensor can work 24 hours a day.

Finally, you should know that the Bip U Pro will not give you many annoyances in terms of autonomy. The device equips a 230 mAh battery that promises a autonomy of 9 days, so it will take more than a week before you have to connect it to the charger.

