This ‘smartwatch’, available in three colors, has more than 7,700 ratings on Amazon

The smartwatch or Smart watch it has transcended beyond training courts and gyms and has become an essential device to not lose detail of what happens in your body during the day to day. Equipped with numerous functions and capable of receiving notifications when synchronized with the smartphone on duty, these gadgets They are a good option to regain shape after the excesses of Christmas, since they will allow you to be informed at all times of your physical activity. From Showroom we suggest you take a look at the Garmin Forerunner 45S, available in three colors in Amazon, where he accumulates more than 7,700 ratings of customers.

This model, however, is not the only one that can be purchased on this platform. on-line. In fact, previously we have already told you about other versions that are also a success, such as the Garmin Forerunner 235 or the Garmin Instinct, both from the same brand. All, of course, are an unbeatable alternative for, in case you still do not have them and you have preferred to wait until the last minute, they can be part of your gifts of the Kings Day.

Enlarge

Garmin Forerunner 45S ‘Smartwatch’

Garmin Forerunner 45S is a smartwatch equipped with a 1.04 inch screen (26.3 mm) in diameter, bright, color, and always-on, with a resolution of 208 x 208 pixels and a five button interface, which allows you to mark laps with just a quick press. Easy to use, this GPS watch monitor the heart rate on the wrist and records values ​​such as pace, distance, intervals and more, making it ideal for running. “I wanted a watch to start in the world of running and to be able to control some parameters and I have to say that it goes perfectly, it is not very big and it is quite easy to use,” explains an Amazon customer.

Enlarge

East Sport watch lets set training plans, so that any user can choose the one that best suits their needs. This is possible thanks to Garmin Coach, the virtual coach tailored to the brand. In addition, it offers the possibility of register multiple sports profiles (running, cycling, elliptical, cardio …) and track activity (steps, calories, stress, sleep …). “It has been super comfortable for me to have the option of creating training plans so that I don’t have to look at the times and speeds, but instead have the clock warn me when I had to press, slow down, etc.”, details another user of this platform on-line.

Garmin smart watch

Like many others smartwatches, the Garmin Forerunner 45S also features connected functions, that is, it can receive smart notifications for text messages, incoming calls or automatic uploads in the community on-line Garmin Connect, when synced with a smartphone. “Accurate and comfortable. In addition, mobile notifications enter without any problem ”, says Jon, a buyer on the same website. “It works super well with notifications and with the utility of the clock,” agrees Pavel, who has already tried it.

Enlarge

‘Smartwatch’ with long battery life

Another important point to highlight and that can help the user in case of unforeseen events is that this smart watch includes security and monitoring functions with incident detection (during selected activities). Thus, if an accident happens, the device will send the location in real time to emergency contacts previously selected.

Refering to battery, the Garmin Forerunner 45S has a autonomy of up to seven days in smartwatch mode, and up to 13 hours in GPS mode. “I was looking for a basic sports watch with good battery life and I found it,” celebrates Rafael, another Amazon user. “It has good performance, precision, good battery life, an emergency function is very useful, training programs … Very good”, sums up Susana, who has given this article the highest score.

Enlarge

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 01-03-2022.