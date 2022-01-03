What will Artificial Intelligence be like in two decades? If in just a few years technology has been essential for us to enjoy the life we ​​know today, in 20 years time, AI will be the handle of our day to day.

Kai-Fu Lee, who had a chat with The Independent During the IV Congress of Artificial Intelligence in Alicante, he speaks in his book IA 2041 of the keys that concern technology in 20 years.

According to Lee’s predictions, this technology will allow precision medicine, to such an extent that doctors will dedicate themselves to validating the diagnoses that will be carried out by software. However, this will not devalue the work of the doctors. On the contrary, it will allow these professionals enough time to provide the timely care that patients deserve.

The book also explains the transformation of the financial and banking sector, one of the ones that has been transforming the most during the last five years or how students will receive a completely different education from the one we know.

Robots will allow mundane household chores, in addition to cleaning and other chores, to cease to be human problems. Furthermore, electric vehicles will become increasingly common in cities.

Authorized voice

Kai-Fu Lee is one of the most authoritative voices to explain the AI ​​process for years to come. He was the creator of Casper, the first voice recognition system introduced by Apple in 1992 and one of the most representative faces of AI.

During the last years, the artificial intelligence expert focused his efforts on being able to dump all his knowledge and information about technology and wrote several books such as’ Superpowers of Artificial Intelligence (2018) ‘or’ Al 2041: ten visions for our future ( 2021) ‘.

The expert, in addition to working at Apple and Google, is the founder of the investment fund Sinovation Ventures, a fund dedicated solely and exclusively to artificial intelligence. In other words, Kai-Fu Lee and his team undertake important operations in those companies that they consider to have extensive experience in AI. The company manages more than 2,500 million euros in its portfolio and bets on more than 400 companies from the entire technological spectrum of China.